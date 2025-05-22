7 Costco Items Where Buying in Bulk Saves You Big

Shopping at Costco isn’t like popping into your local grocery store to grab a tube of toothpaste. You can definitely buy toothpaste but it’s more likely to be in a pack of three, and while it might be more expensive overall, per item it’s cheaper, so you’re actually saving money by buying in bulk. That’s essentially the whole Costco experience. But what about the special deals where you’re really saving money? Stocking up on specific items that lasts a while and where you know you will actually use it, can really add up, more than covering the cost of membership every year. Here are seven Costco items where buying in bulk saves you a ton of money.

Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap

The Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap ($19.99) will last you for years, customers say. “Don’t forget the plastic cling wrap! It may take you 10 years to get through a roll, but it’s the best cling wrap out there. It’s never met an item that it won’t stick to,” one shopper said. “My last box lasted almost exactly ten years!” another commented.

Coffee

Coffee is expensive everywhere, which makes buying it in bulk from Costco even more ideal. “$16 for a bag of coffee. Grind your own coffee and you have coffee for a month+,” one Redditor suggested. I always buy coffee, maple syrup, trash bags, laundry detergent and supplements/over the counter medicine,” another agreed.

Rice

The Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice ($23.99 for 25 lbs) is another steal, members say. “The massive bag of rice is insane value,” one shopper commented. “From the business center, beans and rice. Big gas bags, a 5 gallon bucket and we’ll under 50% of grocery store 1 lb package prices,” another said.

Meat In Bulk

Stocking up on meat can save you a ton of money, members say. “Buying meat in bulk during sales and knowing how to cut/portion them is a really great way to save money,” one Redditor shared. “Like I usually buy a couple whole pork loins and cut them into both chops and roasts. Then I use a vacuum sealer and bag them up, label/date them, and then freeze. A good $25 log usually gets like 2 roasts and 6 chops, which is enough meat for like 3 meals for my family of 5.”

King Arthur Flour

King Arthur flour is a fan-favorite item. “This is a major controversy in our house. I bought the 25 lb bag of King Arthur flour which is the same price as a 5 lb bag at Whole Foods. I use flour once or twice a month but I cannot pass up the deal and my partner dislikes me for that,” one shopper shared. “I’ve wasted so much flour with my sourdough starter and there’s no way I would have dabbled into that experiment if I was paying Whole Foods prices.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Medications

Costco’s over-the-counter medications are a lifesaver for people who go through them quickly.

“Acetaminophen is so cheap at Costco that it doesn’t make sense to buy it elsewhere. It can be more than 100x cheaper than a pharmacy and will last more than 5 years,” one member said. “Allergies medication. $4 24 hour Generic Claritin D. This alone is worth the membership,” another agreed.

Anything you Can Freeze

If you have a vacuum sealer you can save a huge amount of money on meat and dairy. “Like others have said anything that freezes. This includes bagels, meats, desserts. Costco nonfat Greek yogurt is GOAT’d. Potatoes/onions keep well in a cupboard. They are also potentially staple foods if you cook,” one Redditor said. “A good freezer is really key,” another agreed. “We’re a household of two and we freeze a lot—including bread. I also don’t get fruit or veg from Costco unless I’m going to use it in a couple of days. I also do the vacuum seal for meats. I try to find a package that’s around an even number and then weigh it out in 1-lb portions.”