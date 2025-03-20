7 Costco Bulk Groceries You Can Buy Now and Enjoy All Year

Costco is famous for selling bulk items at a steal. However, sometimes it can be hard to consume mass quantities of food by the best-by or expiration date, which doesn't exactly translate to saving money. Some items have a little more staying power and, if properly stored, can be enjoyed for a year or even much longer. Here are the 7 best Costco bulk groceries you can buy now and use all year.

Canned Tuna and Chicken

Canned fish and poultry are excellent for keeping on hand and buying in bulk. "Albacore solid tuna in a can. 8 cans cost as much as 2 in the local market and I've never seen better quality," writes one Costco shopper on Reddit. Sardines and canned chicken also have a lot of longevity, lasting up to five years.

Dried or Canned Beans

Dried or canned beans are also a great item to buy in bulk. One Redditor calls lentils "The true superfood," while another adds that "dried beans are flexible in recipes, and very cost efficient." Another recommends pinto beans. "It's about $22 for a 25lb bag of pinto beans. They are a great filler for a lot of recipes. Lots of protein and fiber. You get about 1400 calories per pound of dried pinto beans," they say.

Oats

Oats are super versatile and can last up to two years if stored in an airtight container. One Costco shopper notes that a 10-pound box of Quaker oatmeal is "Cheap, easy, healthy." Use them for baking or making overnight oats or oatmeal.

Nuts

Another great bulk item to stock up on and save at Costco? Nuts. "If nutrition is also an objective, walnuts are dense and delicious," notes a shopper. However, if you want to keep them long, it's all about storage, as they are full of oils that can go rancid if left out. "Refrigerated, they last many, many months," says a shopper. "And frozen, even more," adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rice

"Dry bulk rice" is another excellent product for keeping long-term. You can also buy single servings that are individually packaged to throw in the microwave. According to multiple sources, dried white rice can last "indefinitely" if stored in a dry, airtight container. Brown rice, however, only lasts a few months due to having more oil content.

Chia Seeds

If you make lots of smoothies, consider buying chia seeds in bulk. "The three pound bag of organic chia seeds. It's a super food and there are many, many servings in a bag that size," one shopper recommends. And the good news? They can last up to five years if stored in an airtight container.

Frozen Poultry or Meat

While freezing fresh poultry or meat can add a few months to lasting power, buying pre-frozen beef and poultry is the way to go if you want to enjoy it for months. "Frozen chicken thighs are great sources of protein," writes a shopper.

