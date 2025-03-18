6 Best Kirkland Signature Items to Grab at Costco in March

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand items easily rival big name brands for certain products—and in many cases, such as the Sous Vide Egg Bites, are manufactured by the same companies that supply places like Starbucks. The advantage Costco has, of course, is much lower prices assuming you're happy to buy a little more at a time, and a huge variety of both evergreen and seasonal items to pick from. This month is all about spring baskets, St. Patrick's Day, Lent, and more, and Costco has you covered. Here are the 6 best Kirkland Signature items to get in March.

Kirkland Chocolate Mousse Cakes

Shannon Fong from the costco.so.obsessed Instagram account spotted some very special treats in the Costco bakery this month—the iconic Tuxedo cakes have been adapted for St. Patrick's Day. "How cute are these 💚 🍀 St Patrick's day mousse cakes $17.99!! These cakes are always delish and I love how they decorate them based on the holidays of the year 👏," she said.

Kirkland Freezer Bags

Take the hassle out of storing leftovers with the Kirkland Signature Seal Top Freezer Bags ($15.99). "These Kirkland bags are new and are everything Ziploc wishes it could be," one shopper raved. "They are thicker and more durable. The zipper is higher quality and the bags are not leaking. These are wider and a lot easier to fill. The bottom is pleated which I am neutral about. The capacity is larger than other brands hence the 'Gallon Plus' so you can comfortably fit an entire gallon and then still have a small bit of space leftover. The label area on the bag is bigger and easier to utilize. I am so happy to have finally found a great quality replacement for Ziploc."

Kirkland Signature Beef Pot Roast with Gravy

The Kirkland Signature Beef Pot Roast with Gravy (approximately $20.33 a package depending on weight) is a fan-favorite item, especially during the colder months. "Perfect pot roast! Although the gravy in the picture is not quite how it turned out but still this is a solid pick. Great dinner in minutes," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon

The Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon ($17.69 for 1 lb) is a Costco fan-favorite item. "I used to think precooked bacon was ridiculous until I started buying this. Now we always have a package on hand," one member said. "Freezes great! We throw it in the freezer after purchase and pull out what we need as we go. Not hard to separate at all," another shared.

Kirkland Signature Microfiber Towels

Make spring cleaning a breeze with the Kirkland Signature Ultra Plush Microfiber Towels ($19.99). "Extremely durable, lint free, and perfect for numerous applications from cleaning to drying. Will bleed a little yellow dye when washed, so after using I hang to dry and collect them in a mesh pop-up hamper until I have a load. Very economical, so if one gets super-dirty or is used with chemical cleaners or petroleum products i just toss it," one shopper said.

Unsalted Pistachios

Costco shoppers love the Kirkland Signature In-shell Pistachios ($17.99 for 3 lbs, a fantastic bargain). "Great snack for diabetics. good price and quality," one shopper said. Some members like that the process of de-shelling the pistachios make them last a bit longer. "Sometimes I'll eat a few handfuls over the course of an hour watching a movie. It's something for my hands to do so my brain can pay attention to the plot," one Redditor shared.