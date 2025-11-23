4 Major Changes You’ll See at Costco by the End of the Year

Costco is constantly striving to improve the overall experience of shopping at the chain and to reward members for their loyalty; and there are several changes in the works with that goal in mind. From updated rules for the food court to new ways for customers to save a lot of money, these new perks and updates will help keep current members and attract new ones. Here are four major changes Costco members will see at the warehouse by the end of 2025.

Food Court Membership Cards

More Costcos are requiring food court customers to scan their membership cards before partaking in the famous $1.50 hot dog/soda combo and other low-priced foods and drinks. “Spotted these at #88 today. A food court employee confirmed that they are membership ID scanners. They were recently hooked up but not operational at this time. I wonder if purchases at the food court will count towards cash back for Executive Members?” one Redditor noted.

Switch To Coca-Cola

All Costco food courts should be completely switched from Pepsi to Coca-Cola by the end of 2025. "I don't really drink soda but every now and then, I'll get a Coke Zero. So I'm always bummed that when I go to Costco and get a hot dog, I basically have to waste the cup or get a weird tasting fountain water. I'm excited to actually be able to have a hot dog and soda for the first time in forever," one member said.

New Locations

Costco is opening several new locations in North America over the next few months: In November new warehouses are opening in Yorkville, IL, Winnipeg, MB, Mulhouse, FR, and Kalispell, MT, and a new Business Center in Vancouver, BC. Two new Business Centers are opening in Quebec City and East Gwillimbury, ON, in December.

5% Rewards on Gas

Costco just quietly added a major new perk for shoppers: Members who use their Costco Anywhere Visa card by Citi will get an added bonus. “And so we added an incremental benefit where the member can now receive 5% rewards on gas. We also updated and modernized the card itself as well. And we’ve been pleased so far with the reaction from members and the continued growth in that program,” said CFO Gary Millerchip.