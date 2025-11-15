11 Best Costco Holiday Foods Worth Grabbing Before They Sell Out

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco‘s holiday lineup is hitting shelves and there are so many amazing products to grab before the holidays are in full swing. With Thanksgiving just weeks away and Christmas around the corner, shoppers are taking full advantage of the warehouse chain’s low prices, great deals, and value for money, especially when it comes to the best festive foods for enjoying and for entertaining. Here are 11 of the best Costco holiday foods worth grabbing before they sell out.

Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Imported French Brie

Whether part of a charcuterie board or baked in the oven for a very special appetizer, Brie is a must-have over the holidays, and Costco’s pricing on the Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Imported French Brie ($10.99 for 1.32 lbs) is ridiculous. “Isigny Ste Mere is some of the best,” one member said. “I was just in France and happened to pass by the giant cheese factory that is in the Isigny region. This stuff is the real deal.”

Poppi Soda Cranberry Fizz

Poppi Soda’s Cranberry Fizz flavor ($18.49) is perfect for an alcohol-free but very festive drink. “Best drink,” one Costco shopper said. “So delicious.”

Snack Factory White Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps

Snack Factory White Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps ($7.37) are back on shelves and shoppers are thrilled. “Not all stores carry the same products, and they can also sell out quickly if they do get them in. I visit Costco every other week across 3 locations while actively looking for these around the holidays, and they have not been in stock in 3 years,” one very happy fan said.

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls

The “beyond GOATED” Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls ($12.47 after $4.50 off) are a must-have for the holiday season. “Best Cinnies in a can hands down. We buy 3-4 boxes when they go on sale,” one Costco shopper said.

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

The Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box ($99.99 for four) is a nice gift and also perfect for enjoying at home. "A GREAT value as the chocolates are delicious and wrapped very nicely. A super gift or keep for yourself as this is a great value and deal," one Costco shopper said.

David’s Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways

David’s Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways ($49.99) is another delicious holiday treat. “These are just like the ones my mom used to make. They melt in your mouth. You can’t eat just one!!” one member raved.

Ocean Spray Craisins Whole Dried Cranberries

Stock up on Ocean Spray Craisins Whole Dried Cranberries ($11.99) for all your holiday baking needs. “These dried cranberries are the best! I substitute these when my recipes call for raisins. They go very well in my oat n’ honey bars,” one shopper said.

Carr’s Table Water Crackers

Carr’s Table Water Crackers ($14.99) are a must-have for holiday snacking and entertaining (and really, year-round). “Fresh and tasty, not overwhelming flavor. These crackers are perfect with a variety of toppings or just plain as a quick snack. And the 6-pack assortment is a great value,” one shopper said.

Sanders Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Costco shoppers love the Sanders Milk/Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels ($29.99) at any time of year, but especially as a holiday indulgence. “When we bought our first bottle and I took a bite it was one of the best salted caramel candies I’ve ever had. We bought a similar kind at another store, it doesn’t compare. They are a little pricey so I would look at Costco. Would make a good xmas gift,” one shopper said.

Plats Du Chef French Onion Soup

Cut some corners with holiday prep with this Plats Du Chef French Onion Soup ($9.07). “They were giving out samples and it really is rich and delicious. I don’t remember what frozen food section it was in. Maybe near the soup dumplings. I prepared it in the Air Fryer. My oven is on the fritz. Came out amazing!” one customer raved.

Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut & Pistachios

If you need fancy snacks for the holidays, these Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut & Pistachios ($38.99 for two) are a Costco fan-favorite. “These are so delicious. Look forward to them every year,” one member said.