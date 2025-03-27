Costco Shoppers Say These New Ice Cream Sandwiches Are "Dangerously Good"

Costco is the place to shop if you are hunting for the latest and greatest sweet treats. From their extensive collection of the newest candy and famous bakery with larger-than-life muffins to a freezer filled with ice cream, popsicles, and other frozen goodies, there are so many cheat meals at the warehouse. One of the most recent desserts going viral? The new Chocolate Honeycomb Sandwich pack from La Menorquina is making the rounds this week on social media, with one Redditor calling it "dangerously good."

Think, Carmel Ice Cream Sandwiched Between Speculoos Biscuits, Dipped in Chocolate

Costco Buys shared about the treat earlier this month in a viral Instagram post. "Chocolate Honeycomb Ice Cream Sandwich at Costco! I am OBSESSED with these!! The bottom half has caramel ice cream sandwiched between delicious speculoos biscuits! Be warned, these are dangerously delicious!" she captioned a video of the sandwich.

They Are the "Best Ice Cream Bars" at Costco

Her followers were quick to endorse the treat. "These are amazinggggg," wrote one. "These were delicious," another agreed. "The best ice cream bars they have!" a third chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Hidden Gems at Costco Even Superfans Often Miss

Eat Them Fast or They Get Soggy

A few noted that the cookie portion does get a tad soggy if you wait to long to eat. "Cute idea but not very practical to eat. The sandwich part get so soggy and stuck to your hands," one writes. Another was disappointed that the cookie didn't cover the whole sandwich. "I wanted cookie on both sides, not half," they wrote.

One Person Warns You Will Eat the Whole Box

There are also entire Reddit feeds devoted to the treat. One popular comment, with over 2,200 endorsements, suggests walking by the box of ice cream sandwiches – or else. "Stay away unless you're able to resist eating the whole box in a few days," they joked.

Another Recommends Cutting Them in Half

"We love them, bought our second box as soon as it popped back up again at our store. We actually like cutting them in half lengthwise because they are pretty sweet and rich and half is a great portion. Though of course I've grabbed a whole one for myself while my partner is at work," one person suggested.

Get a Box of 12 for $14.89

How much is a box of La Menorquina Honeycomb Ice Cream Sandwiches? A box of 12 at your local Costco costs $14.89, which is about $1.24 per sandwich.