7 Hidden Gems at Costco Even Superfans Often Miss

As a proud Costco superfan, I visit my local warehouse at least once a month if not more (trust me, I can easily find excuses to make the trip). Stocking up for a family of four including two young kids who are constantly eating is no joke, and Costco is our go-to spot for organic whole foods, snacks, frozen foods, household essentials, and so much more. Because I am, as my husband so kindly describes it, "a label-reading dawdler," I take my time exploring what's new in store, and pride myself on staying on top of the good stuff. But even a loyal Costco shopper like me can miss some very impressive items, as I discovered on a recent trip to the warehouse in Marina Del Rey, CA. Here are 7 hidden gems I've been overlooking, listed for your convenience.

Polar Smoked Brisling Sardines In Olive Oil

No trip to Costco is complete without picking up the Season Sardine Fillets in 100% Olive Oil (on sale right now!) but the Polar Smoked Brislings are on another level. A very kind lady in the canned fish aisle recommended them to me as the best of the best, and at a much better price point than the Russian markets she usually gets them from. These sardines are bone-in/skin-on, but please don't be afraid of that—they are absolutely delicious and so good for you.

Horizon Organic Whole Milk

The Horizon Organic Whole Milk 8 oz cartons are shelf-stable and incredibly convenient for when you're out and about with the kids and want something healthy on-hand that fills the gap between plain water and sugary juice. My kids love them, and it makes my life so much easier not to have to worry about keeping them ice-cold. A fellow-mom recommended them and I couldn't be more grateful.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls

I love love love the Bibigo brand—we always keep the dumplings in the freezer for a quick, easy, delicious meal even the pickiest eaters enjoy. For some reason I never noticed Costco carries the Bibigo Spring Rolls and decided to grab a packet. They took less than ten minutes to cook in the air fryer, and are absolutely delicious. This will be another staple moving forward (Costco, take all my money). It's very edamame-forward though, so if you're not into soybeans, you might want to skip it.

Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere French Brie

We need to talk about the Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Imported French Brie. First, it's huge, so unless you know how to store cheese correctly it's going to go funky before you can finish it, unless you eat nothing but brie for a few days (in which case you have my respect). If that doesn't appeal, this wheel is the perfect appetizer for a party—just stud it with sliced garlic and thyme, drizzle some olive oil on top, sprinkle on some crushed red pepper, and bake it in the oven until the cheese is melty but not falling apart. Serve with crackers or anything, really. Spectacular.

Lorissa's Kitchen Mini Beef Sticks

I bought a bag of these Lorissa's Kitchen Mini Beef Sticks, Original Smoke Show flavor on impulse, based on the impressive ingredients list (100% grass-fed & finished beef, no sugar, 4g of protein per stick, etc). These are easily the tastiest protein sticks I have ever had, and they're the ideal size to keep on hand for a healthy, satiating little snack on the go. I even caught my 19-month-old trying to eat one without removing the plastic, if that tells you anything.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jonny Pops

Jonny Pops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks Pops are a staple in our home but I always bought them from the grocery store, simply because I had no idea Costco carried them. You better believe I stocked up the cart as soon as I saw Costco had them in stock. If you've never tried Jonny Pops trust me, these are seriously so, so good—and the ones with no added sugar have a permanent spot in the freezer.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Organic Strawberries

I've always avoided buying produce at Costco because I worry we won't finish it before it goes bad—but did you know you can get 2 pounds of organic strawberries for just $7.99? That will last about two days in our home, and it's a shockingly reasonable price for something the kids are obsessed with. You could also freeze them for smoothies, but trust me, you won't have to. Strawberries are in season right now and so sweet and delicious. I've been sleeping on the Costco fruit section but you better believe I won't do that again!