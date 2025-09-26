7 Best Costco Deals You Can Score by End of Month

September is almost at an end, which means specific Costco sales will be over—but there’s still time for shoppers to take advantage of some of these fantastic bargains from the warehouse chain. From coffee to meat to beautiful furniture and household staples, these fan-favorite products are discounted until September 30. So what should savvy customers grab before the deals end? Here are seven of the best Costco deals you can score by the end of the month.

San Francisco French Roast Whole Bean Coffee

The San Francisco French Roast Whole Bean Coffee is on sale for $34.99 for two 3 lb packs. “This is my favorite coffee, and I am dismayed that they don’t carry it in the warehouse any longer. I’m grateful that I could order it online and it was on sale,” one shopper said.

Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon

Costco has 10 lbs of Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets for just $179.99 right now, down from $229.99. “This is my 2nd order of the salmon, always moist, flavor is great!” one member said.

Whole Dungeness Crab

Costco often carries frozen crab legs but there’s also Northwest Fish 4-6 Whole Dungeness Crab, 10 lbs for $219.99 down from $279.99. “The crab was fantastic. Well frozen when delivered and well wrapped. The flavor was exactly what you would expect from Dungeness crab!” one member said.

Puerta Del Sol TV Console

This Puerta Del Sol TV Console is on sale right now for $499.99 down from $649.99. “Bought this in club for $449.99 and the quality is top notch. Could not believe how cheap this was. Absolute no brainer purchase and looks great,” one shopper said.

Starbucks Coffee for Nespresso Vertuo Machines

The Starbucks Coffee and Espresso Capsules for Nespresso Vertuo Machines 60-count Variety Pack is a great deal for just $78.99. “Love the option of being able to get Starbucks for Nespresso. It is hard to find at our local Costco, but as long as it is available online, I can live with it,” one shopper said.

Allegra Allergy Non-Drowsy Tablets

Allegra Allergy Non-Drowsy Tablets are on sale for $30.99 down from $38.99. “There are many allergy non-prescription medications available today. My allergist prescribed Allegra for me when it was only by prescription. I still use it today, as does my son. It has always worked best for us,” one member shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Vitamin C Tablets

Prepare for cold and flu season with the Kirkland Signature Vitamin C Tablets, on sale right now for $16.99 down from $19.99. “These don’t upset my stomach like other brands. I always take after eating,” one shopper shared. “Great value for fighting winter colds,” another said.