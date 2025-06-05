7 Costco Deals Ending Soon, Shoppers Warn

I have some good news, along with bad news, for Costco shoppers. The good? A whole new batch of Costco deals will be dropping sometime next week. The bad? Some of the hottest deals of the summer are in their final days. From incredibly huge price cuts on gourmet coffee beans to unbelievable mattress deals, here are seven Costco deals ending soon, shoppers warn. Stock up now before they are gone!

Casper Cooling Select 12″ Memory Foam Mattress

Costco is a great place to buy a mattress at an unbelievable price, even selling name brands. The Casper Cooling Select 12″ Memory Foam Mattress is on major sale. The Full size is $399.99 after a $150 off discount, including shipping and handling. But that’s not all. It also qualifies for Costco Direct Savings, so if you purchase multiple Costco Direct items on the same order, you can save even more money. If you buy two items, save $150, three items, $300, and so on. But hurry, the deal ends June 8.

Lavazza Caffé Espresso 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

Coffee has become increasingly expensive due to tariffs. Lavazza Caffé Espresso 100% Premium Arabica Coffee is my go-to bag of beans, and Costco has the best deal in town 365 days a year. I just bought several bags, because right now the 2.2-pound bag of whole espresso beans is $5 off – just $15.99 online and even less in stores. This deal also ends June 8, so stock up now.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Red Bull Energy Drink

Canned energy drinks last forever, and now is the time to stock up. Costco has a sensational deal on its already unbeatable prices on this 24 can package of Red Bull Energy Drinks. And the good news gets better: Costco carries both the regular or sugar-free. Each is $34.99 after a $8 discount. Note that there is a $3 2-day delivery charge.

Kirkland Signature Fish Oil

Many shoppers swear by Kirkland Signature supplements as the best value around. Currently Kirkland Signature Fish Oil 1000 mg., 400 Softgels, is even cheaper than usual, $18.49 after $3.50 off. The oil is sourced from wild-caught ocean fish, not farm-raised fish, and is United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Verified.

Sun Bum Original Sunscreen 2-Pack

I go through about one can of spray sunscreen per week (at least) with my two kids. They are picky about the type I use, and Sun Bum is undoubtedly their favorite. Not only does it work and provide SPF 50 protection, but it also smells like the tropics. Get a 2-pack of Sun Bum Original, SPF 50, 5 oz, for $4.50 off. If I were you, I would pick up a few of these.

Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins

I just picked up this five-pound bag of Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins in the freezer section of Costco.. Made with white meat chicken and no preservatives, these tender chicken strips are great for dipping in sauces or adding to a quick salad or pasta. They are a great deal right now at $5.20 off, but only for a few more days.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Ziploc Seal Top Bag, Variety Pack

I always buy my baggies at Costco. This variety pack of Ziploc Seal Top Bag (322-count) is $2.90 off until June 6. It comes with 52 Gallon Storage Bags, 46 Quart Storage Bags, 116 Sandwich Bags, and 108 Snack Bags.