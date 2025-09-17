7 Best Costco Deals For Meat-Eaters

Costco‘s meat selection is truly one of the best things about shopping at the store—whether you’re looking for fresh meat or canned, jerky or other snacks, the warehouse chain has lots of protein-packed gems to grab. The chain has great prices on everything including wild-caught fish to prime beef, and frequent sales can save shoppers even more money. From everyday essentials to special treats, these member-only items are must-haves and ideal for carnivores or anyone trying to up their protein macros. Here are seven of the best Costco deals for meat-eaters.

Archer Beef Sticks

Costco shoppers can get a 28-count bag of the Archer Grass-Fed Beef Sticks for $19.99. “Absolutely one of my favorite protein snacks. These are great on the go. They are not greasy and have little to no sugar. They taste great and have a responsible amount of sodium,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

All Natural Raw Duck Legs

Costco has 8.5 lbs of All Natural Raw Duck Legs for $169.99, and fans are obsessed. “Outstanding, the best fresh and meaty duck legs I’ve had,” one fan said. “I don’t just cook, I chef up everything I prepare. These are my favorites now, I will look no further. The delivery was ‘earlier’ than projected. Duck legs were frozen as promised, and held out very well in the Vegas summer heat. Price just right, free delivery!!!. Top of the line product.”

Kirkland Signature Boneless Ribeye Steak

The Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Boneless Ribeye Steaks ($113.36, depending on weight) are rarely anything less than beautifully marbled. “Costcos prime ribeye, tenderloin, and sirloin are the only steaks I buy anymore. The cost is reasonable compared to my limited choice of local butchers and the quality has been phenomenal in my experience,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature, Organic Chicken Stock

Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock is a steal at $11.99 for six 32 fl oz containers. “This is one of Costco’s BEST products. How about adding organic beef broth as an option as well,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Steak Strips

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Premium Extra Thick Steak Strips ($12.99 for 12 oz). “These strips are consistently good package after package. They are flavorful, chewy but not tough and do not have gristle,” one shopper said.

The Golden Island Korean BBQ Pork Jerky ($14.99) is a huge hit with Costco members. “We love this stuff! My son, my sister and her husband were thrilled when I sent some to them! I told my sister that it makes a good travel snack, when she told me that trying to buy something healthy while traveling was so expensive!” one happy customer said.

Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets

The Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets are ideal for keeping in the freezer, customers say. “Pleased with the purchase. The serving size is good . Quality of salmon is excellent. Well packaged, properly frozen and refrigerated. Difficult to find good quality wild salmon in any store in the area,” one member shared.