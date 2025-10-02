11 Best New Costco Discount Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

I love shopping for delicious food at Costco. I especially love it when I can score the hottest new food and drinks on sale at the warehouse. This month, there are many new and exciting products at your local store, many of which are already marked down. In addition to food and drinks, there are sensational sales on small gadgets, mattresses, and more. Here are the 111 best new Costco discount finds hitting shelves this week.

Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips

Chicken strips are such an easy source of protein, especially for busy days when you don’t have time to cook from scratch. This month, Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips, a fan favorite with Costco shoppers, are $4.50 off. “I buy these all the time because I can make many delicious meals with them. The meat is tender, and the coating is crispy. It has a good flavor. These are easy to prepare in my air fryer or oven. I like making chicken wraps with them. They are also good with gravy or BBQ sauce,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast

Canned chicken is a popular item at Costco, especially now. Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast, 12.5 oz, 6-Coun is $9.99 after $3 off, valid through 10/5/25.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffin

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins are burning up social social media. They are also featured in the latest email as a new product with an 8-count container selling for $6.99.

Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza Take and Bake On Roman Style Pinsa

Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza Take and Bake On Roman Style Pinsa Crust is another hot new item for a low price. The enormous pizza feeds so many people and is just $11.99.

Sealy Posturepedic Pro Highland Manor Mattress

On the market for a new mattress? Sealy Posturepedic Pro Highland Manor 13″ Medium Mattress is on sale, $100 to $150 off depending on size. “Bought this in warehouse for $499 for a queen to replace our 8 year old foam one from Costco. So far so good feels decently well-made, good edge support nice and bouncy. It is a little firmer than a medium. I would probably rate it a seven out of 10 on the firmness scale. But so far it’s been a great mattress getting good sleep. Very supportive and springy. I sleep on my back and side and I’m not experiencing the numb arms like other comments. Can’t complain at all especially with the price.I would sleep on it a bit before returning. It breaks in a bit and becomes comfortable I prefer it much more to the full foam in the box ones,” a shopper writes.

Keurig K-Crema Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Crema Single Serve Coffee Maker just dropped at Costco for $189.99. “Best coffee machine EVER! You have to get this!” writes a shopper. “Wow, wow, wow. The Crema is awesome. Quiet, high quality and stylish. I love it. I have used many other brands and models and nothing compares! Nothing! You have to try the Crema. The coffee actually tastes better!”

Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan

Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan is an additional $5 off this month. Each box comes with two trays, enough for five people. “The delicious sauce was exactly what you’d expect. The eggplant was good, breaded, and not overly crispy, but not soggy. I felt like I was eating real food,” our reviewer says. This meal also takes an hour to bake.

Philips Sonicare Cordless Rechargeable Power Water Flosser

The Philips Sonicare Cordless Rechargeable Power Water Flosser 2-Pack is another new item on sale, $99.99 after $30 off through 10/19/25. “I used to have the Waterpik cordless flosser and this is better. The tank is large enough to hold enough water to floss your whole mouth without a refill, which is super nice and it pauses to help you pace your movement around your mouth. The pressure is good too. Additionally I appreciate that this is rechargeable vs going through dozens of batteries every year,” writes a shopper.

Good Foods Organic Chunky Guacamole

Good Foods Organic Chunky Guacamole multi-packs (3 x 13 oz.) are on sale for $4 off at Midwest, LA, Southeast, and Northeast regions until October 19 (or while supplies last). The guac cups have simple, organic ingredients, including Hass avocados, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and fresh lime juice.

Bibigo Steamed Dumplings, Chicken & Vegetable

If you love Asian food, pick up a bag of Bibigo Steamed Dumplings, Chicken & Vegetable, 36-count, this month. They are $3.50 off. Each comes with six individually wrapped dumpling trays with six dipping packets.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Giovanni Rana Italian Sausage Ravioli

If you are craving a savory pasta meal, Costco has you covered. Giovanni Rana Italian Sausage Ravioli are $4 off this month.