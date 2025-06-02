7 Costco Drinks Shoppers Say They’re Buying on Repeat Right Now

Costco has a wide variety of beverages on offer, at very impressive prices—you can easily get big brand labels on a great deal when buying in bulk. Costco shoppers have favorite items they can’t get enough of, from coconut water to energy drinks. Some drinks are so popular the warehouse chain has to put a limit on how many people are allowed to buy, and even then shoppers plan trips to stock up on as many of their favorites as possible. So which items do members buy again and again? Here are seven Costco drinks shoppers swear by.

Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink

Costco shoppers love the Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink variety pack ($28.99 for 18 cans), which is frequently on sale at the chain. “This was the first time I tried Celsius, and I love it. The flavors are crisp and tasty, not artificial; they quench my thirst, and give me the satisfaction of drinking something GOOD for my body. My favorite is the Arctic Vibe. Delicious!!” one shopper said.

FairlifeProtein Shake

The Fairlife Nutrition Plan, 30g Protein Shake ($38.99 for 18) is a solid fan-favorite item. “Best chocolate protein shake ever,” one Redditor said. “Best tasting protein shake we have ever tried. The price is pretty extravagant, but it does taste good,” a shopper wrote. “By far the best protein shake I’ve tasted. No weird artificial or alternative sweetener aftertaste,” another added.

Topo Chico

The Topo Chico Carbonated Mineral Water ($27.49) is another must have, with customers stocking up on multiple cartons at a time. “I feel like way too much of my disposable income goes to Topo Chico,” one Redditor said. “I’ve never seen topo chico at Costco. I’d snatch that up quickly if I did. It’s a toss up between that and mineragua for best mineral water for me,” another responded.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Diet Green Tea

The Kirkland Signature Diet Green Tea is a big hit with Costco shoppers. “Kirkland diet green tea. I drink that stuff like water,” one member said. “I limit myself to one per day, otherwise, I’ll drink it like water, too. Ha!” another commented.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Costco shoppers absolutely love the Waterloo Sparkling Water ($14.49). “Waterloo is my absolute favorite sparkling water. So much flavor,” one Redditor said. “Same! I buy the max I am able to when they go on sale Me n my husband go through like a pack a week sometimes 😅,” another commented. I just got a pack of Waterloo a few days ago, and it’s the only sparkling water I’ve ever liked,” a third commented.

Spindrift Sparkling Water

The Spindrift Sparkling Water is a big hit with Costco members who love the ingredients, taste, and quality. “Spindrift ruined all the other similar type of drinks for me. I drink one or two every single day. Next time it goes on sale, I’ll get the limit 5 again,” one shopper said. “I really like Spindrift for sparkling water! In my opinion, it tastes way better than many other brands,” another raved.

Coconut Water

Several Costco members stock up on coconut water—whether it’s Kirkland Signature, Vita Coco, or Harmless Harvest. “Coconut 🥥 water all day long,” one Redditor shared. “Wife’s favorite bulk item. It’s a must every trip,” another agreed.