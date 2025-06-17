Costco Just Gave Members an Exclusive New Perk Starting June 30

Costco just dropped a major perk for Executive members: Beginning June 30, Executive members will have exclusive access to the store for an hour earlier during the week (from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.) and half an hour earlier on Saturday (from 9.a.m to 9.30 a.m.). Regular store hours for Gold Star members will start at 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday and 9.30 a.m. on Saturdays.

The members-only chain confirmed the news on Instagram, and the comments section is gold (no pun intended). “Fresh morning hot dogs for me and my black card!” one commenter said. “Now I can have hotdogs and smoothies for breakfast!! 😋” another joked.

One Costco employee shared an email from corporate on Reddit, detailing the changes: “One of our company-wide goals continues to be finding ways to enhance both the value of Costco membership and the shopping experience for our members,” the message reads. “Our Executive Members are our most loyal members, and we want to reward them for their commitment to Costco. To this end, beginning June 30, 2025, we will be adding exclusive shopping hours for Executive Members in our U.S. core locations.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The official email confirms additional perks for Executive members across the board. “In addition, Executive Members will receive some other unique benefits, such as a $10 monthly credit on Instacart orders over $150 and new benefits and additional savings on several Costco Services. Warehouse Businesses will participate in the new hours, including Pharmacy (except Sunday), Optical, Hearing Aid, Food Court, Tire Centers and Costco-owned outside liquor stores. Gas Station hours are not affected by this change.”

Shoppers are happy with the change, especially (and unsurprisingly) Executive members who are thrilled about having the warehouse to themselves for an hour. “Wow never expected they would do this. My Costco is often too crowded so it may be a benefit even if it feels like a money grab. Also happy to see them open later on Saturdays,” one Redditor said. “It’s history. This was how Costco was when I joined. That little extra hour in the morning is amazing and totally worth the cost,” another commented.

Parents especially seem happy with the change. “Costco right after school drop off is so much more productive,” one member commented on the Instagram post. “Praise be! -moms everywhere,” another said.

Costco launching these new hours might convince more members to upgrade to Executive ($130 per year compared to $65 for Gold), which is a no-brainer if you spend hundreds of dollars at the store. “From the day you sign up as an Executive Member, your qualified purchases start earning toward your annual 2% Reward. Executive Members can earn up to $1,250 every year on qualified Costco, Costco.com and Costco Travel purchases,” Costco says. Happy shopping!