At Costco, you can save on everything from toilet paper to appliances and even your favorite fast food restaurants. You have likely seen gift cards for sale at your local store. However, online, Costco sells a wider variety of digital and E-gift cards for some of the country's most popular fast food brands. And they are all incredibly easy to redeem, with most sent to your email account within moments. That means you can use them almost immediately, taking advantage of a 20 percent discount on your favorite burgers, pizza, and smoothie orders. Here are 7 fast food gift cards at Costco that save you serious money.

Carl's Jr.

Craving a charbroiled burger and some fries? Before going through the drive-through, get four $25 ($100) E-gift cards for Carl's Jr. for just $79.99 and save an additional $20 on your favorite eats. The cards are valid at all locations in the United States and do not have an expiration date. See the Costco website for redemption instructions.

Subway

Sure, you can save money by ordering any of Subway's deals, but you can also save 20 percent more by purchasing gift cards at Costco. For just $59.99, you can get five $15 E-gift Cards, a $75 value. The virtual cards do not expire and are valid at over 19,000+ locations. See instructions on the Costco website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This four-e-gift card Hardee's set ($100 worth of cards for $79.99) offers excellent value if made-from-scratch Biscuits, chicken tenders, or charbroiled burgers sound good. The cards can be redeemed at participating U.S. Hardee's locations via the app, online, or in-store.

Zaxby's

Zaxby's is famous for good chicken and Zax Sauce. For $79.99, you can save 20 percent on your next visit by ordering four $25 e-Gift Cards (a $100 value). Enjoy lots of fried chicken, wings, sandwiches, and salads. The cards are valid online or in-store at over 922 Zaxby's locations across the U.S. and never expire.

Domino's

Give the gift of pizza to a loved one or yourself with four Domino's $25 E-Gift Cards ($100 Value) for $79.99. The cards, which will be e-delivered to your inbox, can be redeemed for anything – including pizza, Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake, or Stuffed Cheesy Bread – at stores, over the phone, or via Domino's website.

Jamba

If smoothies and Acai bowls are your jam, you can enjoy lots of fruity deliciousness at Jamba when you order four $15 E-Gift Cards ($75 Value) for just $59.99. The cards are redeemable at 650+ locations and may be printed or scanned from your mobile device.