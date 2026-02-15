These limited-time Costco February finds are flying off shelves.

Costco is famous for its deliciously extensive offering of food and beverages in the grocery department, with many new items hitting the aisles every month. Some are reliably stocked in the warehouse, while others are limited-time offerings. There are so many exciting foods this month that may not be available for long. Here are 6 Costco February releases that are selling out fast.

Momofuku Soy and Scallion Noodles

Costco Buys shared about a new Asian find. “Real life is BUSY, so dinner needs to be easy without feeling boring…and that’s exactly why I’ve been loving Momofuku Soy and Scallion Noodles from @costco 😍 They’re air dried (never fried) and ready in under 4 minutes, but still taste like something you actually tried to make. This is my go-to ‘fridge clean out’ meal. I’ll toss in whatever I have like leftover rotisserie chicken, soft boiled eggs, frozen dumplings, sautéed greens, or a quick stir fry veggie mix. You can keep it simple or fully upgrade it depending on the day, and it always works. Real Flavor for Real Life is so accurate here…warm, deeply flavored noodles in minutes means less takeout, less stress, and a weeknight win you can repeat anytime. Also, the box is a 12-pack and each pack has 10g protein, so it’s such a solid pantry staple! Keep an eye out for demos this month at select Costcos and grab some NOW!” they captioned the post.

Suja Organic Immunity Shots

Costco Buys found Suja Organic Immunity Shots at Costco, “and I’m genuinely excited about it!! They’re available nationwide for a limited time (in store or online), and it’s such an easy grab when you want something quick that still feels purposeful. Easy to keep on hand to grab one before a busy day, after a workout, or anytime I want a wellness moment that tastes good too 😋 Suja Organic Immunity Shots have a powerful blend that includes probiotics and organic ingredients like ginger, turmeric, and vitamin C. If you want to see which Costco near you has them, I linked the Costco locator in my bio so you can find them fast! Product selection will vary by region, but you’ll definitely love whatever you spot!” they captioned the post.

Butterfinger French Toast Bars

Costco Buys recommends Butterfinger French Toast Bars, “a brand new flavor that I’m OBSESSED with! This limited edition twist keeps that classic crispy peanut buttery crunch but adds a sweet French toast inspired flavor that’s surprisingly good. I spotted this at the Costco Business Center so it’s a big box with 18 individually wrapped bars…it’s such a fun change from the usual candy lineup if you like trying new flavors! 🍫🥞 ($28.99),” they wrote.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Costco So Obsessed shared about a new bakery item. “Have you tried the salted caramel cheesecake from Costco yet $23.99! I grabbed one for the Super Bowl and it was so good.. could use a little bit more caramel, but still very delicious,” they wrote.

Simply Bklva Dubai Chocolate

Costco So Obsessed shared about Simply Bklva Dubai Chocolate. “Picked this up the other day and it was so good not too sweet and there’s plenty of crunchy goodness inside! Perfect with some tea or coffee @simplybklva I believe it was $12.99 a bag,” they captioned a post. “We loved these,” a follower commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Laoban Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

Costco So Obsessed shared about Laoban Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken. “These look yummy! I would so air fry them! @laobandumplings perfect for lunar new year coming up !” they wrote. “Yum yum,” commented a follower. “These are so good and easy weeknight meal with some rice or noodles,” added another.