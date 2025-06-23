The 7 Best Costco Finds Under $10 That Feel Like a Total Steal

Costco shoppers are used to spending more upfront for bigger savings, but you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars in store to save money. The warehouse chain has a huge inventory of products that are less than $10, but still incredible quality and value for money. From dishcloths to snacks, breakfast cereals to staple everyday pantry condiments, Costco has you covered for prices that seem almost too good to be true. Here are seven of the best Costco finds for under $10 right now.

​​French’s Classic Yellow Mustard

​​French’s Classic Yellow Mustard is just $5.39 for two 30 oz containers, a fan-favorite condiment and must-have item. “This is my favorite mustard and you can’t get it at a better price than Costco’s,” one shopper said. “So much CHEAPER than current local stores & it’s a pantry staple,” another raved.

Cheerios Cereal

Costco is selling two 20.35 oz boxes of Cheerios for just $6.49, and members are thrilled with what a great deal they’re getting. “Great bargain. Almost half what we pay at the grocery store,” one impressed shopper said. “As always- Cheerios are just the best- and SO much less expensive through Costco!” another agreed.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Organic Everything Bagel Chips

Schwartz Brothers Bakery Organic Everything Bagel Chips is $7.49 right now for lucky Costco members. “Found these for a Holiday Party and absolutely loved them,” one shopper said. “When I also found them in my local Costco, I could not believe it. They are wonderful for parties with appetizers, or just for snacks with cream cheese. Hope they stay at Costco, love them.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LaCroix Sparkling Water

Costco is selling the LaCroix Sparkling Water Variety Pack of 24 cans for just $9.49. “Been drinking LaCroix for years,” one member said. “Though I venture out and try other sparkling waters, this is still my most favorite. I don’t like all the flavors equally – lime and lemon are my favorite in this package. But nice to have the variety, as one of my family members enjoys the grapefruit.”

Vanity Fair Entertain White Paper Napkins

For just a hair over $10 at $10.49, shoppers can grab four packs of the 60-count Vanity Fair Entertain White Paper Napkins. These are great dinner napkins. I was raised using smaller everyday napkins for breakfast and lunch and these for dinner,” one member said. “Now, I can only find them online And they are more expensive. Costco, please bring them back to the warehouses.”

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Burt’s Bees Kids’ 4-Piece Pajama Set

The high quality, adorable Burt’s Bees Kids’ 4-Piece Pajama Set is a total steal at just $9.97 (I even stocked up myself!). “I really love these pajamas for both my sons they are very comfortable breathable and soft,” one shopper said. “These are THE best pajamas! Highly recommend. Hopefully they continue to carry these! And up to size 6!” another raved.

Swedish Dishcloth 12-piece Set

This beautiful Swedish Dishcloth 12-piece Set is just $6.97 at Costco and very highly rated by customers. “This is an awesome product!” one happy shopper said. “When dry it feels like cardboard but when you wet it – it becomes a thick soft scrubbing cloth – perfect if you wash dishes, glasses and silverware by hand. It also cleans cabinets, countertops, stovetops and appliances better than anything I’ve ever used. And best of all: It dries back to its cardboard feel with absolutely NO MILDEW sight or SMELL (ready to wet and use again). I’ve used the first of my 12 pack set for 2 mos now and still no signs of wear or tear.”