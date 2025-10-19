11 Costco Finds Members Say are “Worth the Membership” Right Now

Ask a Costco member exactly what makes the membership fee worth it for them and you’re guaranteed to get a good answer. For some it’s the impressive savings for over-the-counter or prescription meds (including pet meds), for others it’s the savings on diapers and wipes (huge when you have a baby!). Costco shoppers know exactly which products more than pay for membership in savings, so if you’re on the fence about joining the club, we’ve got some cool recommendations straight from the horse’s mouth. Here are eleven Costco finds members are raving about right now.

Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants

The Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants 12-pack from the bakery are an absolute steal. Not only are they fresh and delicious, they last a long time. “Croissants. You will not find a better deal. $.50 a croissant and they freeze beautifully,” one fan said.

Vitamix Venturist Pro

One shopper found a Vitamix Venturist Pro on clearance for $199.99 down from $299.97. “I have been wanting one of these F O R E V E R!” the shopper said. “I’ve had mine since 2010 and it works beautifully, lots of wear but it works like a champ!” another raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Salmon and Sweet Potato Formula Dog Food

The Kirkland Signature Nature’s Domain Salmon and Sweet Potato Formula Dog Food ($29.99 for $25 lbs) gets rave reviews from customers. “I save close to $250 every six months on dog food. Princess has a tender tummy. The rx food or the Kirkland signature both work. Crazy savings,” one customer said.

Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue

The Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue ($24.99) is one of those staple items customers agree is not the most exciting product but it’s necessary, and a fantastic deal. “I enjoy buying TP only once a year. I have a friend/neighbor that never buys toiletries. He knows that he can bum supplies off of my costco multipacks as needed,” one Redditor shared.

Kirkland Signature Aller-Tec is just $14.99 for 365 tablets. “Allertec, probiotics, hearing aid batteries and coffee alone make it worthwhile. It’s just my husband and me also. We wait until what we want is on sale. Sometimes the price is absolutely ridiculous,” one member said. ” That makes the $30 (share membership with mom) worth it.”

Toothbrush Heads

Costco has fantastic pricing for replacement toothbrush heads, like the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Replacement Electric Toothbrush Heads ($49.99 for 8). “I buy the replacement heads for my electric toothbrush there and that alone pays for membership. The math is indeed mathing,” one shopper said.

Costco Gas

Costco gas prices, especially in CA, are worth the membership alone. “For me in LA about 50c on average cheaper. 9 to 11 gallon fillup, means about 5 dollars in savings per tank. Not actually worth it to make a separate 20min trip but if I need gas and need to go to Costco then I do. Cash back on the credit card as well,” one shopper said.

Costco Auto Insurance

Costco auto insurance is one major draw for customers. “We keep it only because the auto insurance is cheaper even with the membership fee,” one member said. “I should have known they had car insurance but it didn’t click. I’m going to check for savings there, thanks!” another responded.

Pizza and Chicken

Costco shoppers save a lot of money on the food court offerings. “I’m a one person household and justify it mostly for the pizza & rotisserie chickens. 🤣 I can’t buy a pizza that size for under $30 anywhere near me, 3 pizzas pays for the membership,” one Redditor shared.

Chest Freezer

Costco shoppers are constantly amazed by the prices of appliances in stores and online. “I do a lot of price comparison, and by buying items in bulk, taking into account price per unit, especially for nonperishables, I more than pay for my membership in a single trip. Their big-ticket items are often a lot cheaper than anywhere else too,” one customer said. “No kidding you can save on bigger ticket items, I found a great chest freezer there from a decent quality brand. I would have had to pay over $100 more anywhere else. I looked,” another member agreed.”

Kirkland Signature Trash Bags

The Kirkland Signature Trash Bags ($19.99) never seem to run out. “I just replaced my box of Kirkland garbage bags that I bought 6 years ago. Only $15 for 100 good quality garbage bags. Paid $17 for 96 count Tampax. I have no complaints,” one shopper raved.