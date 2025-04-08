3 Big Changes Coming to Costco's Food Court This Year

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the food court, and for good reason—the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is the stuff of legend, and other food court staples such as pizza help members fuel up before getting their shopping done. Sometimes the warehouse chain will remove items from the menu and add new ones, or bring back fan-favorites—there's always some sort of change happening around the hotdog/soda North Star. This year Costco announced some major changes coming to the food court, and fans are (for the most part) very excited. Here's what to expect.

Back to Coca-Cola

Months of hopeful rumors were confirmed earlier this year with news Costco is switching from Pepsi back to Coca-Cola for the food court. The company already started the process with a new warehouse in Brentwood, CA, debuting with Coca-Cola fountains, and plans to convert all soda fountains throughout the summer. "Coke Zero! I'll be refilling my drink on the way out," one very happy Redditor said about the news.

Turkey and Provolone Sandwich

It's back! The Turkey and Provolone hot sandwich ($6.99) is rolling out in food courts across the nation and fans are thrilled. "This is a beloved, and delicious, hot sandwich they had for many years before the pandemic. People were upset with the replacements because they weren't as good. I'm not even a sandwich person and I love this sandwich," one fan said. "It's really tasty. Probably the tastiest of all the non-dessert food court items (in my opinion). The bread looks tough but it's soft on the inside and crunchy on the exterior. I don't think it's as filling as a slice of pizza, though that could be a good thing," another agreed.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Costco introduced the new Strawberry Banana Smoothie ($2.99) earlier this year and it's already a runaway hit, although some shoppers aren't crazy about how sweet the smoothie is. "Much smoother and silkier texture! Very light banana strawberry flavor, not syrupy at all. A win! Both me and my boyfriend liked it and he doesn't like super sweet at all," one fan shared on Reddit.

New Kirkland Fries

While there are still no fries in the U.S Costco food courts (aside from a few warehouses) Costco just launched its own Kirkland Signature Crispy French Fries ($7.94) in the frozen foods section. "We already bought a second bag. I like the texture from the air fryer and with kids at home, it's hard to beat the price. Put some Red Robin seasoning on it and voila!" one member recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland High Noon Dupe

Costco also just launched the Kirkland Signature ​​Vodka & Soda, clearly the KS version of the High Noon brand. "Different but I think these Kirkland noons taste solid and are much cheaper," one fan said. "I haven't had a real High Noon to compare, but I agree that these are fantastic. And they're $10-15 cheaper than the equivalent case of High Noons that were right next to them last time I was there, so I won't be having any High Noons anytime soon," another agreed.