8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Some people make their weekly Costo run a couple's date night, while others, including single moms like me, carve out the time as an unconventional form of "me time." During my most recent expedition, I noticed lots of new products, great deals, and even really surprising items at my local warehouse. From designer rugs and highly rated ice makers to my favorite healthy sweet treats, here are 8 of the most surprising items I found at Costco this week.

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars

My daughter and I are obsessed with Yasso Greek Yogurt bars, a guilt-free version of an ice cream bar that fitness pros and nutrition experts endorse as a healthier alternative. I usually buy them at Whole Foods, where they retail for about $1.75 a bar. However, my Costco now carries a 15-pack of cookies and cream for just $11.99 – just 0.80 cents a bar!

Frigidaire Gallery Ice Maker

I was over at my friend's house the other day, and she had just purchased a Frigidaire Gallery Ice Maker on Amazon for $250. "I did lots of research and it's the best one for the price," she told me. While perusing my store's aisles, I spotted the same one for $199.99 – $50 less than at other stores. I immediately tossed it in my cart and have been enjoying crunchy little ice pellets (identical to Chick-fil-A ones) all week.

Ruggable Rugs

Ruggable rugs are incredible but, honestly, quite expensive. I've seen off-brand alternatives at Costo, but during this trip, I noticed actual Ruggable branded ones, and they were indeed a steal. While patterns were limited, they were less than half off – just $299 for an 8×10 rug, compared to $659 and up on the website.

Post Malone Oreo and Double-Stuffed Variety Pack

Post Malone's Oreo partnership was one of the most unexpected. However, I was delighted to find a variety pack of 15 packs of the rapper's unique flavor alongside 25 Oreo Double Stuffed Cookies for $13.99. My son and I are obsessed with the limited-edition salted caramel and shortbread-flavored creams, sandwiched in between a chocolate and golden cookie.

Bobo's PB&J Sandwiches

Another Whole Foods find now available at Costco? Bobo's PB&J Sanwiches. The delicious vegan and gluten-free treats made with whole grains and pronounceable ingredients generally average to about $1 per sandwich. However, Costco's variety pack is selling 20 for $11.59 – which averages about 0.57 cents each.

Godiva Spring Box

Godiva is one of my favorite chocolatiers on the planet. The gourmet chocolate isn't cheap, but it's affordable at Costco. My store was stocked with the Godiva Spring Box, retailing for $17.99. It comes with various popular pieces, like Midnight Swirl, Milk Chocolate Creme Puff, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Heaven, Milk Chocolate Almond Caramel, Dark Chocolate Lava Cake Truffle, and more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Purple PurpleRenew 11-Inch Gel Grid Mattress

I have been writing about mattresses for decades. One of the most popular and comfortable I have slept on is Purple, with its superior "Gelflex Grid" technology. The brand has an exclusive mattress that sells at Costo, and it's just $899 right now for a Queen-size and $1099 for King. While they don't sell the exact same model on their website, if they did, it would probably retail for at least double.

Take and Bake Roman Style Pizza

Costco is famous for not only selling delicious frozen pizza but take-and-bake as well. They recently introduced a new Take and Bake Roman Style Pinsa Pizza, with a thicker crust in a rectangular shape. While it might seem pricey for a Costco pizza at $17.99, the pie is huge and Redditors confirm it is "worth every penny" and "fabulous and worth it."