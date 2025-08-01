Costco Shoppers Upset Over New Pizza Rule at the Food Court

Costco shoppers have long-mourned the loss of their beloved food court Combo Pizza—especially as the warehouse chain just launched a poorly-received Combo Calzone with essentially the same ingredients as the original Combo Pizza.

Now, one anonymous Costco worker is spilling the beans about why exactly the Combo Pizza was removed from the food court: Customers kept trying to customize the fan-favorite menu item, according to a shopper who spoke with an employee. “She said corporate will not be bringing back the combo pizza option nor does the local food court want the combo pizza option back,” the Redditor explained. “I asked why, and her response was it is because people over-customize the pizza request. Whether it is because some people want half vegetarian and half plain or some modification of the combo option with pepperoni or sausage or without olives, it becomes too complicated for a streamline process.”

The Redditor also related that the endless customization requests slowed down an already slow process, especially as the food court team is limited. “She said that there is only one person preparing pizza in the food court, and too much customization of the pizza pies would hold up the overall food court processing and preparing pace.”

Because of these issues, not only is the food court Combo Pizza gone, but it’s highly unlikely to come back. The new Combo Calzone is Costco’s way of meeting customers somewhat in the middle. “Corporate Costco heard our plea, they are bringing back the combo as an option, but it will be in the form of a calzone. It is the ‘take it as it is or leave it’ option for those who just want a combo slice without the customization,” the Redditor explained.

Another Costco employee said the Combo Pizza was discontinued because of food safety issues. “The biggest reasons the combo was pulled came down to the drastic changes food court had to make for Covid,” they explained. In the early stages of Covid, we were taking extreme precautions when it came to handling food because the CDC was still determining how the disease was spread. Due to this, we cut over half our menu because we used to make/prepare most of the items by hand. This is when the chicken bake, the turkey provolone sandwich, salads, acai bowl, etc. were pulled.”

The Combo Calzone is made with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, tomato sauce, onions, peppers, olives, and mushrooms. Each calzone contains a whopping 1080 calories and costs $6.99, and has garnered mixed opinions from Costco shoppers. “The calzone is delicious. I had one today,” one said. “I am eating it right now. I think the fact because everything is enclosed it’s much more juicy,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco shoppers should also notice Coca-Cola replacing Pepsi at the food court right now, if it hasn’t happened already.