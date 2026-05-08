7 Costco Foods Shoppers Say Are Worth Buying Every Time

See which warehouse fan favorites are landing in members' carts this month.

Costco members are raving about their favorite products this month, from flavorful new broths to TKTKTK. The warehouse chain is constantly updating its inventory and adding new, fun items for shoppers to try, and May is no exception. If you’re planning a Costco haul and looking for inspiration from your fellow members, there are plenty of fan-favorite products to add to the list: Here are seven Costco foods shoppers say they’re buying on repeat this month.

Ritika’s Organic Cilantro & Lime Rice

Costco members are loving the Ritika’s Organic Cilantro & Lime Rice. “The Cilantro & Lime rice is so good. Just microwave in the bag for 90 seconds. It tastes like the rice at Chipotle. I served it with grilled chicken, roasted peppers & onions, corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and sour cream,” one shopper said.

Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers

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It’s almost grilling season, and shoppers are stocking up on the popular Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers. “The best turkey burger I’ve had. Great on the Bar-b-Que! Hope Clovis Costco gets them again😍,” one fan shared.

Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Broth

The new Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Broth is a hit with shoppers. “I tried the tonkotsu ramen broth since everyone raved about it here! This was really good! I cut it with the Kirkland bone broth and would def recommend. Thanks for raving about it, y’all!” one member shared on Reddit. “I hope they don’t break my heart and take this away,” another said.

Pasta Prima Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli

The Pasta Prima Spinach & Mozzarella Ravioli is a big hit with Costco shoppers who have enjoyed it for years. “I grew up eating it and it was literally life-changing, I didn’t even like spinach before then, lol. Just had some for dinner and it tastes just like I remember! ☺️” one fan said. “I don’t buy a lot at Costco, but this is one I routinely buy,” another commented.

Kuze Fuku & Son Roasted Sardine Jerky

Costco’s Kuze Fuku & Son Roasted Sardine Jerky is getting rave reviews from customers. “These taste like Korean jwipo (Korean street of seasoned tile fish) and absolutely loved it,” one member said.

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao

The Royal Asia Prawn Hacao continues to be a massive fan-favorite item at Costco. “Pretty close to, if not just exactly like, the real thing and in just 8 minutes of steaming in a rice cooker, BAM, you got yourself some authentic Har Gow,” one member said. “These are good-enough-for-frozen for me, and absolutely a deal when compared to restaurant prices, which are around $1.50 a piece where I’m from! I’m working on my fourth box purchased during this current sale,” another commented.

Classic Cheeseburger Chips

The Classic Cheeseburger Chips at Costco are a hit with shoppers. “10/10 Costco Cheeseburger Chips Taste Exactly Like McDonald’s Quarter Pounder,” one fan said. “These were really good when I had them last year. They all tasted like cheeseburgers. Haven’t seen them recently, would definitely give them another go,” one shopper said.