7 Costco Foods So Good Shoppers "Lose Self-Control"

Costco members will tell you some of the foods at the chain are so good they disappear like magic, not just from store shelves but kitchen pantries. These are the snacks so delicious you almost shouldn't buy them because it takes so much self-control to not just eat them all in one sitting. Which is saying something when you consider Costco's large buy-in-bulk portions! So what are these addictive products testing everyone's resolve? Here are seven Costco foods so good shoppers say you can never have just one.

Béquet Celtic Sea Salt Caramels

One Redditor joked they have "total regret" after buying the "phenomenal" Béquet Celtic Sea Salt Caramels. "What did I do?! I have NO self-control," the shopper said. "Each individually-wrapped candy is hefty in size and satisfying for that reason alone. I can bite one piece into three smaller bites, whereas my friend enjoyed tossing them back whole. They're just the right consistency – chewy enough to be a respectable caramel, soft enough that they don't kill your teeth. And the taste? Amazing. I am simultaneously thrilled to have found them and sad I've lived this long without them."

Mini Cinnamon Rolls

The Sprout Creek Bakery Mini Cinnamon Rolls are a menace, shoppers say. "The cinnamon rolls got the star of death and got marked to $1.97….. so dangerously good 🤤🥮 trying to have some self control right now 🤣," one shopper said. "Just buy the pallet then work on your self control. They are delish!!" another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Choco Churro Turtle Chips

Costco shoppers say you're lucky if you can make it to the parking lot without eating the Korean Choco Turtle Chips. "Those turtle chips are awful! I mean..they are so good you CANNOT stop eating them," one member said. "I hope I don't find them at Costco for my own health. We shop at HMart monthly, snacks like Turtle Chips and are gone in a matter of days…" another commented.

Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels are constantly testing the resolve of Costco shoppers, who say the treats "should be illegal". One Redditor said "I cannot buy these. Sometimes I lie to myself and say I'll take them to the office but that never happens." When another shopper suggested putting the candies in smaller jars or freezing them, the suggestion was met with mock despair. "You're expecting self control. Caramels are like literally my weakness."

Kirkland Croissants

The Kirkland bakery croissants are so good people say they eat them in the car on the way home. "I freeze half as soon as I get home or else I'm eating 12 croissants for dinner," one shopper said. "I don't see where the issue is. Eat one in the car, 2 when you get home, 2 as an appetizer, 1 as a side dish, 4 for dinner,and 2 for dessert," another joked. "I admire your will. I simply have none with these. Chicken salad sandwiches for days!!!" a third admitted.

Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels

The Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels are dangerous, shoppers say. "Do not buy the chocolate covered pretzels! You will not be able to eat only one serving," one Redditor said. "I thought I had enough self-control to limit myself to one serving per day. I do not. For that reason I do not recommend any person by these. Something so tasty is not worth the calorie cost."

Deli Chicken Alfredo

Shopper's say the Costco deli Chicken Alfredo is impossible to resist. "It's rare that we buy it bc we have no self control it seems," one Redditor shared. "I feel like in 3-4 meals it's gone, out personal best between 2 people we polished it off in 2 days. We've tried adding side dishes like garlic bread, salad, and still we keep going back for seconds. I've heard people who are able to freeze it but how!! How does it last that long?"