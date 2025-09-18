7 Costco Foods Sparking the Most Member Complaints Right Now

Costco members have high standards when it comes to shopping at the warehouse chain—that membership fee has to be worth it, after all. While there are endless bargains and high-quality items to be found in stores and online, sometimes a product will just fall short of what customers think is worth the time and money. Whether it’s a once-favorite item that has changed formulation or just a disappointing new buy, Costco shoppers will not hesitate to make their opinions known. I checked social media and Costco’s comments section to see which foods people are venting about: Here are seven Costco foods sparking member complaints right now.

Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai

Costco shoppers do not like the Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai, saying it looks and tastes terrible. “That Pad Thai that tastes like someone described pad thai over a cup and string kids telephone while drunk and craving Mexican food,” one Redditor memorably put it. “And it tastes so fishy- like they dumped a whole bottle of spoiled fish sauce in one tiny container! I took one bite and threw it in the trash. Completely inedible,” another agreed.

Our Authentic Kitchen Chicken Flautas

The Our Authentic Kitchen Chicken Flautas have taken a steep dip in quality, shoppers complain. “The chicken flautas used to be fantastic, but after two brand changes, the consistency of the filling is akin to wet cat food,” one disappointed shopper said.

Frozen Chicken Bakes

The Kirkland Signature Frozen Chicken Bakes are not good, customers say. “Their frozen chicken bakes! They are AWFUL! I used to love going to Costco and enjoying a freshly baked chicken bake. After trying their frozen ones it gave me a bad taste and completely turned me off from their fresh ones too,” one shopper complained. “That’s why they’re full of dough and dressing, not much else. Sad because Chicken Bakes were entire meals. I haven’t bought one since the changeover. I could tell instantly something was up,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Antacid Ultra Strength Tablet

The Kirkland Signature Antacid Ultra Strength Tablets are terrible, shoppers say. “The Kirkland tums knockoffs are soooo bad. Just spend the extra $3 and get the real Tums. I couldn’t believe how awful they were,” one shared. “Compared to multiple other antacid brands, Kirkland Ultra Strength Antacids are hard, difficult to chew, and have a terrible “chemical” taste. I plan to return this purchase,” another customer wrote in the reviews.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Real Birria & Cheese Pupusas

Costco shoppers are not impressed with the Del Real Birria & Cheese Pupusas. “My husband and I bought the pupusas, took a bite, and promised we’d never buy them again,” one Redditor said. “Pretty much what happened here, ate a few bites threw the entire package in the trash. Lesson learned,” another agreed.

Lobster Bisque

Shoppers call the Kirkland Signature Lobster Bisque “offensively bad“, with a strange aftertaste. “The first time I tried it, it was a little bland, but still palatable. The second time I had it, it was bizarrely super sweet, like someone had dumped a handful of sugar into it. 😭 Seafood soup shouldn’t taste sweet like that—it’s just wrong all around,” one shopper said.

Costco Potatoes

Some shoppers have serious issues with the Costco potatoes. “Will never buy their Russet potatoes ever again. They’re either all riddled with black spots, are green, or have the brown bacterial growths inside. I always would end up cutting out more than half of each potato in the pack,” one shopper complained. “I just tossed almost an entire bag of their potatoes (not Russets). Won’t be buying again,” another agreed.