7 Costco Frozen Appetizers Shoppers Are Loving Right Now

Forget spring cleaning. Costco is instead burgeoning its inventory this season to offer members even more deals, diverse offerings, and delicious foods. Every department in the store is saying hello to new faces and welcoming back returning selections, including everyone's favorite section, the freezer aisle. There's just something about the convenience of a family-sized frozen meal or the value of a bulk box of ice cream bars that gets shoppers buzzing. And right now, there are a few frozen appetizers that are also garnering some serious attention.

Check out seven different starters and small bites from wings and pretzels to dumplings and empanadas that are currently the talk of the freezer aisle. Don't miss out on these tasty tidbits–at Costco, you never know how long they'll stick around!

Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyoza

If dumplings are your current hyperfixation food, you're not alone. The supple dough pockets enclosed with filling are a major trend, and right now, Costco customers are raving about a certain variety found in the store's freezer section. Instagrammer @costco_doesitagain introduced followers to the Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyoza. Each box contains 60 authentic, thin and crispy Japanese dumplings packed with pork and chicken, plus a side dipping sauce. And the best part is that they're ready in just 12 minutes with no oil necessary.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The dumplings have taken up residence at the warehouse for a while. But Reddit threads pop up every so often just to sing their praises once more. In a post from just last week about the product, one shopper commented, "One of, if not the best, frozen gyoza/potstickers I've ever had. So glad our store has them in constant supply."

Synear Pork and Wagyu Beef Soup Dumplings

We're keeping the dumpling train rolling. The authentic Chinese brand Synear Foods is quickly spreading to Costco locations across the country and even hitting the pavement with roadshows to show off its unique tastes. One such show recently arrived at Chino Hills, California, where @costco.so.obsessed was able to take a closer look. Two delectable apps were showcased, including the brand's classic Xiao Long Bao pork soup dumplings and the Wagyu Beef soup dumplings with truffle flavor. The Instagrammer noted that the pork option was "packed with rich flavored broth and tender pork fillings and wrapped in a delicate sheet of dough". The wagyu, on the other hand, was labeled as "next level" thanks to the addition of aromatic truffle to the tender and juicy wagyu.

But make sure not to fill up too much on appetizers. Synear is also selling an adorable pack of fluffy panda buns stuffed with creamy custard for dessert.

Brauhaus Pretzel

This big pretzel is the current big thing at Costco, hinted at by its countless cameos on social media pages over the past few weeks. Shoppers are being reeled in by the Brahaus Bavarian soft pretzel's size (this thing is seriously massive!), but are staying for its delicious flavor. The square package actually comes with two 24-ounce pretzels. They are both handmade with traditional rye dough and come with plenty of coarse salt for topping, making for the perfect shareable starter for a German-style meal.

Sadly, the pretzels do not come equipped with their own cheese. Costco is, however, an expert in all things dips and condiments, so you can pick something up during your trip. Or, @foodgoodinc suggests a mouthwatering homemade beer cheese to go with it, born from a combination of butter, flour, beer of choice, milk, and seasonings.

La Paloma Mini Beef Empanadas

It's a fiesta at Costco thanks to the return of La Paloma Mini Beef Empanadas. Instagrammer @whats_in_your_cart recently spotted them in the frozen case, back just in time for Cinco De Mayo and other late spring and early summer celebrations. Stuffed with seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, and peppers, all swathed in a golden pastry, the empanadas certainly sound craveworthy, and we'd bet they're going to be just as big of a hit this time around as they have been in the past.

In a Reddit conversation on the empanadas from two years ago, one Costco customer noted, "I just made some as an appetizer before dinner. They are good!" Another stated, "Quite possibly the most delicious frozen food item I've bought from Costco, at least in the last 10 years." Given Costco's vast and beloved supply of frozen foods, that's quite the assertion!

Pilgrim's Garlic Parm Crispy Wings

Instagrammer @costcowonders recently gave some love to Pilgrim's Garlic Parm Crispy Wings, now sold at the warehouse. In a post highlighting the app, the account noted they were "​​Crispy, cheesy, and garlicky", packing an all-around bold taste experience. The wings forgo the sauce and instead use a dry rub that offers all the flavor but significantly less mess. Plus, we can't forget about the 19 grams of protein that accompany every 3-ounce serving.

The Pilgrim's bag carries three and a half pounds of ready-to-heat wings that are great in the air fryer. But if you don't have one, no worries. One Costco Redditor also notes, "The Garlic Parm Wings get SO crispy, even in the oven."

Royal Asia Hanoi Spring Rolls

Something delicious and nutritious has landed at Costco. The frozen foods brand Royal Asia rolled out its Hanoi Spring Rolls to warehouse locations early in 2025–an announcement that was met with immediate interest and support online. In the company's Instagram post about the new arrival, Costco fans commented, "Those are the best!", "It's so good!", and others simply asked where they could get their hands on the good stuff. The crispy square spring rolls feature Chilean sea bass, vermicelli, yam bean, carrots, and shallots, and they also come with a Nuoc Cham sauce for dipping.

The rollout of these flavor pockets was focused on the Los Angeles area. But the good news is that the brand's Vegetable Spring Rolls with Edamame–which are just as tasty–are more widespread and can hopefully hold you over until you can find the new sea bass variety.

The Pizza Cupcake

Great news. Cupcakes before dinner are now 100% acceptable. You may recognize the brand The Pizza Cupcake from the show "Shark Tank", where the company's founders were able to secure an investment from shark Lori Greiner. Now, the cupcake-shaped dough bites filled with tomato sauce, real mozzarella cheese, and other pizza toppings are spreading to all your favorite grocery stores, including Costco warehouses.

The Uncured Pepperoni flavor has been spotted at select locations in the Northeast, the Bay Area, and also in Brentwood, California. And, shoppers couldn't be more excited to get a taste. Could pizza cupcakes be the next big thing to replace pizza rolls or bagel bites?