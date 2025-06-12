8 Costco Finds Shoppers Say Are “Genius Buys” This Month

Costco shopping trips are treasure hunts, especially if you have a little time to kill. You never know when something amazing might suddenly appear on the shelves, something you didn’t know you couldn’t live without until Costco nudged you in the right direction. Many shoppers on social media joke that they never go to the warehouse chain with a real shopping list—instead, they buy whatever the chain “tells” them to. You go in to buy socks, and walk out with bone-in skin-on sardines. This is the Costco way. Here are eight finds shoppers—including yours truly—say are genius buys this month.

Black Sesame Paste

Costco shoppers have found a very creative way to enjoy the Costco Black Sesame Spread: mix it with Trader Joe’s Ube Ice Cream. “Black sesame spread goes heavenly with ube ice cream, perfect combination. Really kicking myself, should have bought an extra one. Gave some to my mother and friend already,” one Redditor said. “This is genius,” another responded.

Bubbies Ice Cream

This little hack is perfect for anyone with young kids—give them a mochi ice cream like Bubbies and the outside dough keeps their hands somewhat clean. It’s so much less messy than ice cream in a cone. Genius? Yes, I’ll take it. Some Costco warehouses carry the variety packs, so check online if you’re one of the lucky ones!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp is available at certain warehouses nationwide in special variety packs and it’s a frankly genius way to zhuzh up anything from scrambled eggs to noodles. One of the biggest complaints about the brand is that you can get something similar for much less at an Asian store, but sadly not everyone has access to them, so, Costco it is!

Dietz & Watson Organic Roasted Turkey Breast

Costco carries the Dietz & Watson Organic Roasted Turkey Breast, possibly one of my favorite deli meats because it’s organic and free of nitrates and nitrites, making it suitable for everything from a snack to children’s lunchboxes. Last month my local warehouse was sold out for almost three weeks and it was tragic, so imagine my delight when it suddenly popped back into stock again. “It’s delicious, tender, kinda tries to fall apart when you roll it up, like real turkey should. Highly recommend!” one shopper said.

Lesser Evil Organic Cheddar Space Balls

If you love snacking on certain corn-based products you know are not good for you but cannot resist, these Lesser Evil Organic Cheddar Space Balls taste almost too good to be true. “Omg are these good, the taste is amazing! Sorry don’t remember the price but it’s worth it!” one Redditor posted. AGREED. Just a warning though, they disappear fast, and if your kids find them, it’s game over.

Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon with Brakes

The Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon with Brakes ($96.99) is an absolute game-changer for shopping, and a genius way to avoid the no-bag Costco shopping issue. “We use our folding wagon to bring in groceries and do laundry at the apartment laundry room. Makes it easier to haul a hamper and small children. It’s turned into a ‘can’t live without’,” one Redditor said.

Gourmia Air Fryer

The Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Window & Light is on sale right now for $39.99 and is a must-have item. “For no good reason, I used to be very “anti” air fryer because I have a perfectly good oven and stove top. But I got one of the $40 Gourmia units during a holiday sale though and use it multiple times a week. It’s a great device,” one Redditor said.

Chefman Custom-Temp 1.8L Electric Kettle

Once you’ve had an electric kettle you will not be able to do without it—like the Chefman Custom-Temp 1.8L Electric Kettle ($37.99). “This! I always heard they are great but when I quit drinking alcohol, I switched to tea and cocoa. Got me through those winter months! Also, it only takes 2 minutes for boiling water vs 10-15 min on the stove,” one Redditor said.