These Costco gifts can still arrive in time and feel thoughtful, not rushed.

There is less than a week left until Christmas, but still enough time to get a thoughtful gift. I visited my local warehouse yesterday, and while it was crowded, there were many fantastic gift finds on the shelves. You also still have time to order gift baskets, but hurry if you want them to arrive by Christmas Day. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best Costco gifts that will arrive before Christmas.

The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Tower

Most of The Fruit Company’s gifts have sold out, but the The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Tower is still available and on sale for $39.99 after $10 off through 12/31/25. “Bought as a gift for a friend. She was amazed at how delicious and big the food was!” writes a shopper.

Dilettante Premium Chocolate Gift 4-tier Tower

The Dilettante Premium Chocolate Gift 4-tier Tower, 3 lbs. Total, is $20 off, $39.99 through 12/21. It comes with 8 oz. Milk Chocolate Caramel Thins, 7.5 oz. Milk Chocolate & Caramel Pretzel Cluster, 7.5 oz. Dark Chocolate & Caramel Pretzel Cluster, 3.25 oz. Peppermint Truffles, 3.25 oz. Blood Orange Truffles, 2.5 oz. Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans , 8 oz. Dark Chocolate Coconut Almonds, 4 oz. Dark Chocolate Cranberries, and 4 oz. Milk Chocolate Blueberries. “All the treats were delicious!! Great variety too,” writes a shopper. “A great gift for the chocolate lovers,” adds another. “Love the variety and quality. I wished however that they had offered the larger 5lb selection that was available last year. Still a very good offering and selection.”

Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box

This Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box is on sale for $29.99 and is highly recommended by shoppers. “This Hickory Farms assortment contains high quality products at a fair price,” writes one.

Mrs. Prindables Festive Holiday Caramel Apple Gift Set

Mrs. Prindables Festive Holiday Caramel Apple Gift Set, 4.5 lbs Total, is just $64.99 delivered. “These were the hit of the holiday season for us. Everyone loved this unique treat and commented on it to us. They don’t last too long once received however, so you have about a week to finish them once opened. But the layers of caramel and chocolate were delicious and generous. We will definitely order next season for our special friends,” writes a shopper.

Party Time Beverage Tub

Get the Party Time Beverage Tub for $59.99, $20 off. “I gave this as a gift so the review reflects what the recipient said to be. They sent a photo of contents used for an appetizer tray they were using for guests. Their words? Only accolades: loved the variety and quality of selections,” a shopper says.

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker

The Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker, 96 oz Capacity, 5 Preset Programs, makes a great gift for foodies and is $60 off, $249.99. “We were a little skeptical at first. Not anymore, this new ninja slushi xl is amazing!!! We tried a small batch of pineapple soda and all the kids loved it. The cups included are a nice bonus. Highly recommend it,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

David’s Cookies Winter Wonderland Fresh Baked Large Holiday Cookie Tin

David’s Cookies Winter Wonderland Fresh Baked Large Holiday Cookie Tin is just $29.99 after $10 off. The tin comes with 24 freshly baked cookies: Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, and Double Chocolate Chip. “These cookies are amazing — fresh, flavorful, and absolutely delicious! Shipping was extremely fast, and everything arrived perfectly packaged. I will definitely order again,” a shopper confirms.