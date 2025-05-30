7 Costco Hauls Worth Every Penny This Week

Shoppers usually associate Costco with savings—by buying in bulk you can cut costs on thousands of items, from snacks to garbage bags. The warehouse chain also carries some hugely fan-favorite items that don’t quite fit into the “bargain” box, from luxury food items to condiments that seemingly last forever. So which items do members have zero regret about spending money on? Here are seven Costco hauls shoppers say are absolutely worth the cost.

Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto

The Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto ($11.10, depending on location) is a huge hit with Costco shoppers who can’t believe how good the product is. “I held off for so long on buying the Kirkland pesto because of the price tag but I’m so glad I took the plunge,” one happy shopper said, sharing a picture of ravioli with the pesto drizzled on top. “Fortunately, pesto freezes really well. I freeze it in cubes and then just pull out however many I think I’ll need. Defrosts quickly and I have never noticed any degradation in taste,” another suggested.

Surf and Turf

One shopper stocked up on steak from the meat department and delicious lobster tails to create an impressive feast. “Made surf and turf from Costco! Probably spent like $200 total on a meal to feed 7 people. The lobster tails were fantastic. Steak was a little dry compared to ones I’ve bought from other grocery stores but you can’t beat the value!” the member shared on Reddit, posting pictures of the meal. “I got two nice bottles of red wine from Costco as well, for like $40. And a homemade tiramisu for dessert (using Costco mascarpone cheese). It was a hit!”

A5 Wagyu

One lucky Costco member discovered A5 Wagyu steak on sale at their local Southern California warehouse. “A5 Wagyu Markdown at Local Costco! Scored 15lbs of A5 ribeyes for 29.99/lb today! Vacuum sealing them and putting the label on them so I know how much each one weighs!” the shopper shared. “Thanks for the heads up!” another responded. “Funny enough I was there at the same Costco at opening but was just buying a Disney pass. Didn’t see this til I got home an hour later. I went straight back and of course they were all gone. I politely asked the butcher if there was any more since he was on the floor and he said “we’re cutting up the last of it now, it’ll be out in 5 mins”. Happy camper and managed to catch the restock thanks to your tip!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wild Planet Wild Pacific Sardines

One Costco shopper shared a picture of a recent $198 grocery haul which included Wild Planet Wild Pacific Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil. “These have bone in (it’s soft) and skin on, and I think they are delicious, sometimes I add it to rice with a little green hot sauce and veggies. 18g of protein!” one Redditor commented. “But the best way is to take roasted or confit garlic and mix with the sardines, touch of citrus and parsley and spread it over a crusty bread like sourdough 🤤. Great with salads and pasta as well!”

Ruta Maya Organic Dark Roast Coffee

Costco members love the Ruta Maya Organic Dark Roast Coffee ($49.99), with some calling it the best coffee available in the store. “Along with Kirkland Signature Organic Ethiopia, this is the only coffee available at Costco that’s not burnt to a crisp. Everything else is oily and seemingly roasted in the fires of Mount Doom in Mordor,” one Redditor quipped.

Tru Fru Chocolate Strawberries

The Tru Fru Chocolate Strawberries are worth every cent, shoppers say. “These chocolate and white chocolate covered strawberries. I know other places have them but Costco has the best price for the big bag,” one Redditor shared. “Naturally, I bought two bags. It’s unfortunate for me that I like tru fru because it’s ridiculously expensive, but at least I can feel just a /little/ better that I can now buy it in bulk. This is in Houston, TX!” another shared.

Island Way Sorbet

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Island Way Sorbet Cups, which always seem to be sold out (they’re good!). “This stuff is AMAZING! Whenever it’s on sale / death-starred, I buy 2-3 boxes. It makes kids (and adults) so happy when you break them out for dessert!” one Redditor said. Island Way just announced they’re back at Costco, so stock up while you can!