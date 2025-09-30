7 New Costco Christmas Items That Will Sell Out Fast

It might seem a little early to be talking about Christmas when there’s still Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through—but if you’re anything like me, you’ll realize half-way through November it’s time to start shopping, and of course by then all the really good stuff will be gone. Not this year! I’ve started making my list early, and will check it more than twice—especially when it comes to my Costco runs. Costco’s famous Holiday Cookie Tray isn’t even announced yet (look out for it close to December) but the warehouse chain is already stocking shelves with the most magical Christmas delights. Here are seven Costco holiday items that will sell out super fast, so grab them while you can!

Happy Holidays Tower of Sweets

Preorder your Happy Holidays Tower of Sweets ($39.99) now—this 5-tier tower is filled with favorites like Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles, Baker Brother’s Chocolate Brownies with Real Belgian Chocolate Chips, Quality Candy Butterscotch Flavored Hard Candies, Belvaux Traditional Chocolate Truffles, and more. “This gift was sent to a dear family member in Florida and she loved every bite! Great price and quick delivery. Perfect for her to enjoy with friends,” one shopper said.

Holiday Hooked Accent Rugs

Costco shoppers are obsessed with these adorable Holiday Hooked Accent Rugs. “They look amazing can’t wait for the holidays so I can use them. They look to be of good quality. They are really cute,” one member said.

Holiday Deer Family with Trees

This Holiday Deer Family with Trees ($76.99 for 5) is a beautiful Christmas decoration. “The set was lovely,” one shopper said. “Loved the standing, sitting and faun and the trees compliments the scene. Green and white with bright gold – wonderful. Am adding some 1 inch multi coloured glass balls with some pine boughs from outside. Finishing with white lights under the faux snow blanket. Really a scene stealer. Though times are tough, glad to have splurged.”

Kirkland Signature Double-sided Counter Roll Gift Wrap

Listen to me—get your gift wrap sorted as soon as possible. Stash it in a cupboard with scissors, tape, and ribbon, and it will be one less thing to worry about come December. The Kirkland Signature Double-sided Counter Roll Gift Wrap is a fantastic deal for $36.99. The Kraft option is by far the prettiest.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Fruit Company Happy Holidays Gift Box ($49.99) is now available for preorder for Costco members. “Christmas present for my daughter and her children. They said the fruit was amazing. The box and presentation was exceptional,” one happy shopper said.

Chocolate Covered Company Cookie Gift Basket

The fan-favorite Chocolate Covered Company Belgian Chocolate Covered Cookie Gift Basket ($59.99) is also available for preorder. “Absolutely delicious cookies! Sent one as a gift and bought one for my family. Great price too!” one shopper said.

Fresh Protea Wreath

Make your front door look beautiful with this 24″ Fresh Protea Wreath ($54.99). “Combining traditional Holiday greens of Noble Fir and Western Red with modern favorites of Seeded Eucalyptus, Safari Sunset Leucodendron and Natural Ponderosa Pine Cones create an updated natural wreath. Perfect for home decorating or give as a gift to share the beauty of the Holiday,” Costco says.