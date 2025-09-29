11 Best New Costco “Hot Buys” This Week

What’s hot at Costco this week? If you’re planning a trip to your local warehouse and need inspiration on new must-have items, shoppers have a lot to say online. The Costco community is a wonderfully vocal one, and I have personally found so many amazing items thanks to recommendations from other members. From top-tier frozen goodies to a brand new food court item shoppers are raving about, these items will earn a permanent spot in your shopping list. Here are 11 Costco hot buys members say you can’t miss this week.

Don Miguel Chipotle Chicken Mini Tacos

Costco shoppers are raving about the Don Miguel Chipotle Chicken Mini Tacos. “Don Miguel chipotle mini tacos are SO GOOD,” one member said. “These things are addicting and cheap! I have a side of sour cream, a side of Kirkland guac (a mini cup or 2 depending on how much guac I wanna shovel into my face), and some of my homemade avocado salsa verde!”

Kirkland Signature Chicken Quesadillas

One eagle-eyed shoppers noticed the Kirkland Signature Chicken Quesadillas are back in stock. “These are actually soooo good! Whatever spices, cheese, and chicken they use is pretty unique. I always get quesadillas from anywhere I go and I have a ranking of best quesadillas. These are actually really high on the list!” one Costco member said.

Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake

The new Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake is a light, delicious treat. “If you like Japanese bakery items, you’re in for a treat,” one shopper said. “I grabbed one as soon as I saw it, look at the nutrition info and knew it wasn’t going to be cloyingly sweet like American cakes and pies. It’s already pre cut so you can defrost slices to enjoy, and top it with fresh fruit. 🎂🍓”

Food Court Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad

New food court item alert! Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad is fantastic value for money, shoppers say. “Best thing at the regular food court. Easily 2-3 servings for the price. I wish it used less packaging somehow. It’s packed like a Lego set, bags and bags of toppings,” one member shared.

Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables

The Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables packs are back on shelves and fans are celebrating. “Those frozen yakisoba pucks are a reason to live in and of themselves,” one shopper said. “My teens eat the whole box the same day I bring one home,” another commented.

Cake Bites Italian Rainbow

Costco shoppers absolutely love the Cake Bites in Italian Rainbow flavor. “New item I found today and it’s gotta be one of the tastiest things I’ve found. Praying they never get rid of this,” one Redditor raved. “Oh that’s exciting!” another said. “Whenever I visited family in New York I loved going to Italian delis or the local ShopRite to get rainbow cakes. I’ve started to find some at Italian delis in Florida, too, but these DO NOT EXIST in the Midwest.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Choco Lake Dubai Chocolate

The Dubai Chocolate trend is going nowhere it seems. “The Choco Lake Dubai Chocolates are dangerously good. Really delicious,” one shopper said. “These are better than the Rolling Pin version of dubai chocolate for sure. Less sweet, less artificial tasting, and there’s more of the filling,” another agreed.

Raybern’s Pork Bánh Mì Sandwich

Raybern’s new Pork Bánh Mì Sandwich is hitting shelves in some Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest and shoppers are pleasantly surprised. “As a Vietnamese person, doesn’t really taste like banh mi, but pretty decent nonetheless, not bad for around $2 each sandwich,” one Redditor said.

Wow Bao Cheeseburger Bao

The Wow Bao Cheeseburger Bao is a big hit with shoppers who are constantly hunting for this item despite calling it a “culinary crime“. “Shirley Chung of Top Chef fame did this in her restaurant. I was skeptical as well…but a cheeseburger bao is amazing,” one Redditor said.

Acer Nitro 31.5″ WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

One shopper found a crazy price for the Acer Nitro 31.5″ WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor, which is usually $249.99. “I bought it when it was $150 the other day. Saw it was $100 today and got $50 back. Compared to Costco list price of $250 and Best Buy at $200,” the New Jersey-based member said.

Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce

Costco shoppers are rightfully obsessed with the delicious Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce (seriously, it’s so good). “I mix this with Kewpie mayo and a little bit of water, add to greens and sliced carrots and it’s one of my favorite dressings. Like Japanese restaurant salad dressing,” one Redditor shared.