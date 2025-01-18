7 Costco Hydration Products Members Swear By—And 3 They Regret Buying

Hydration products are more popular than ever, and of course giant warehouse chain Costco has an overwhelming number available online and in store. With so many options to choose from it can be easy to get confused or indecisive—luckily Costco members love to share recommendations and, just as useful, warnings online about what's worth buying and what isn't.

Here are 7 best and worst hydration products you can get from Costco, according to social media and Costco reviews.

Zena USDA Organic Super Greens Powder—SKIP

Costco shoppers were not thrilled with the taste of these Zena USDA Organic Super Greens ($32.99 for 45). "I gave away over half to a lady at work. It's tough to choke down," one Redditor said. "This thing is trying to be AG1 greens powder + Prime hydration in one. Too sweet for me," another commented.

Joyburst Hydration Drink—BUY

Costco shoppers love the Joyburst Hydration Drinks ($27.99 for 18). "Love these! I thought they were going to be more of a coconut water vibe but they are move like those old SoBe life waters!" one reviewer said.

10 Costco Products That Members Regret Buying

Kirkland Coconut Water—SKIP

It looks like Costco has reformulated the Kirkland Coconut Water ($12.99 for 12) and fans are upset. "I have been drinking the coconut water from Costco for a while now and have loved them. I have to eat a lower sodium diet for a recent diagnosis I received so the little bottles are great for a hydration boost that doesn't break my sodium allowance. My Costco recently went through a lull in stock of them and I was told they would be coming back soon. When they did come back they were almost double the sodium for the same amount! And way sweeter which is so gross to me. Why?????????!!!!!!!!" one unhappy Redditor posted.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier—BUY

Costco shoppers love the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier ($29.99 for 30). "I don't know if it's scientifically proven but it definitely works for me. Compared to other hydration drinks on the market, it really tastes good," one person said in the reviews. "It has a subtle sweetness with a crisp edge to it I can only describe as refreshing and clean as opposed to the syrupy or oily taste of the better known hydration drinks on the market. The individual packets are sized perfect for on the go use. I use liquid IV during my 100 mile bike rides, Ironman races, and other endurance events or whenever it's just extremely hot outside. I can keep drinking it for hours without getting the sensation of "Gat**ade gut" that other products have left with me."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ninja Thirsti Drink System with 12 Flavoured Water Drops—BUY

The Ninja Thirsti ($219.99) is a huge hit with Costco shoppers. "I got this set up tonight and I'm in love! I only stopped by for lettuce LOL," one Redditor said. "I. Am. Obsessed! This is my favorite appliance ever! I used to own a sodastream and it was the hottest of the hot messes ever! This is so easy to use and I love it so much!" one reviewer said.

BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Booster—BUY

Costco shoppers like the BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Booster ($16.99 for 30). "I am obsessed. Such a great value and has become a part of my routine. I love how there is no artificial colors or dyes and a pretty clean ingredient label. These really help me rehydrate quickly for gym or if I'm hungover. A lifesaver!!" one reviewer said.

Costco Shoppers Swear By These 7 Weight-Loss Foods

Prime Hydration Drink—SKIP

Costco shoppers aren't impressed with Prime Hydration drinks ($24.99 for 18). "It tastes bad and doesn't dissolve well," one unhappy Redditor said. "Lacks sodium to be worth it as a hydration product. Tastes ok. I'd rather use gatorade powder," said another.