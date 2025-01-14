Costco Shoppers are Calling These 7 Grocery Buys an "Absolute Steal"

Costco members love the warehouse chain for the ability to buy just about any grocery item in bulk, which, in many instances, equals a far lower per-unit price of said item. Compared to what they would pay for that exact item at a grocery chain, there are potential savings for savvy Costco shoppers. In particular, there are several grocery finds at Costco that are Hall of Fame products in the eyes of its members if you're looking for a deal.

These items are often observed by shoppers as being cheaper at Costco than anywhere else, which is even sweeter when you consider the more significant portion size. Doing the math, shoppers say buying certain grocery items at Costco is often cheaper in the long run. But which ones offer the most value? Costco members took to the internet to share which grocery buys are absolute steals. The next time you make your regular trip to Costco, be sure to add these grocery items to the top of your list.

Bread

Costco sells fresh-baked bread in their bakeries as well as packaged bread from popular nationwide brands. Shoppers find especially good value in the latter, with many citing the prices rival that of their local grocery stores. One Costco member shared on Reddit, "I can't bring myself to buy a single loaf of bread at the grocery for nearly what I pay for two loaves at Costco."

Across various brands, shoppers note the ability to save on two loaves of bread versus the price they'd pay for one elsewhere. This includes higher-end brands, as one Costco member describes on Reddit. "We get Dave's [Killer] Bread, and the double loaf pack was $9.50," they said. "I haven't looked at single loaf prices in the regular grocery in a while because I don't go to that section, but I've seen $8.99 for a single loaf. I just get the double loaf and freeze it."

Kimchi

The Korean side dish kimchi is a popular grocery item for some shoppers, so much so that one Redditor listed it twice as a staple they find more affordable at their local Costco. Others chimed in, agreeing that the savings potential at Costco is notable. One shopper commented that kimchi "is usually $8 anywhere else. At Costco, it's eight times the size. I pay like $12. But don't tell Costco that."

Another shopper left a tip for finding even more savings, adding, "If you have a Costco Business Center near you, it's even cheaper. They carry an 88-ounce Jongga tub." The exact availability and pricing of kimchi may vary depending on your region, so check with your local Costco to confirm details.

Eggs

With the soaring price of eggs a not-so-distant memory for many, shoppers are as keen as ever in studying the cost of eggs at their grocery stores. Many say Costco is the place to go to stock up. One shopper shared on Reddit, "Eggs are about half price at my Costco compared to the supermarket, and I [buy] enough eggs that Costco saves me several hundred dollars a year."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another Redditor shared specific pricing for their region, adding, "I think this is the one item that's extremely cheaper than most supermarkets." They noted they pay "$2.25 roughly compared to $4-6 elsewhere." The savings also extend to organic eggs, with another shopper commenting, "Most grocery stores charge $8 for a dozen. Costco's are the best eggs and are $8 for two dozen."

Rotisserie Chicken

There are a few grocery items Costco is known for beyond the scope of its members, one of which being the fan-favorite $4.99 rotisserie chicken. The inflation-proof chicken is a staple for many shoppers in large part thanks to its affordable price point. This allows some members to stock up, as one describes on Reddit. They shared, "Don't just get a $5 rotisserie chicken, get two or three. Eat one hot. Let the others cool down enough to touch, then break them down into serving portions and refrigerate or freeze."

Not only are the rotisserie chickens at Costco sold at a great price point, but many customers find that they got a lot of bang for their buck thanks to the portion size. Another Costco shopper pointed out on Reddit that the Costco rotisserie chicken is "nearly twice the size of any grocery store."

Milk

Much like eggs, milk is a grocery necessity, and Costco members like to rave about the savings they encounter when shopping. If you are brave enough to step into the refrigerated section of the warehouse where the milk is located, you'll find, in many instances, prices that rival any other grocery store around. As one Costco member shared on Reddit, "My family's milk savings alone justify the membership. We buy three gallons a week." In their experience, they pay "$3.31 versus $3.99 (at best) at the grocery store."

The savings extend to lactose-free milk, with one Redditor adding, "Costco's price for three half-gallon containers is what I'd pay for two at Trader Joe's."

Whole-Bean Coffee

Coffee is available in a variety of forms at Costco, including whole-bean, grounds, and single-serve pods. Members find the most value in the first category, where shoppers pay a fraction per cup of coffee versus what they would pay at the grocery store and certainly versus what they would pay when buying a cup of coffee at the local cafe. As one Redditor says, "We got a 12-ounce bag of ground coffee (Biggby's Best) at the grocery store for $9.99 recently. Go to Costco the other day; I got a 32-ounce bag of the same whole bean coffee for $12.69." The low price, matched by the larger bag size, adds up to significant savings.

Vanilla Extract

Costco sells a variety of spices and other cooking ingredients in larger sizes, offering the potential for big savings. Several shoppers chimed in when asked about grocery staples that are steals at Costco and highlighted Vanilla Extract as one such item. As one Redditor exclaimed, " Can't beat the price anywhere." Offering one example of pricing, another shopper shared on Reddit that they pay "$10 for 16 ounces at Costco" versus "$7 for two ounces at Walmart." When asked to share a grocery staple, one Costco member put it simply regarding what to buy, stating, "If you're a baker, vanilla extract." As is the case with other grocery items, exact pricing may vary based on your location.