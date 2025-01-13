Costco Is Now Selling the "Most Addictive" Bakery Item of the Year

Costco shoppers are raving about a new bakery item they're calling "amazing" and "a steal". The Costco Almond Croissant Pastry is already a huge hit with members, who are sharing their opinions on the treat online. "These delicious new treats are made with a butter croissant dough, sliced almonds, almond filling, and powdered sugar…they look phenomenal! 😍 Get 6 for $11.99," says the creator from Instagram account Costco Buys. "There's something addictive in their almond pastries – so good!!" one customer commented.

Angela Ackerman from the Costco Guide Instagram account agrees. "Wow, these new almond croissants at Costco are incredible! 🤤 The almond flavor, texture, flakiness of the croissant are perfection! Well done Costco Bakery😚🤌🏼" she captioned a post. "I'M ADDICTED TO THESE!!!!" a fan commented. "Baked in a buttery flaky crust? Sign me up," said another.

Redditors are also showing their appreciation for the buttery, flaky pastries. "New almond croissant pastries look absolutely delicious!" one excited customer posted on Reddit. "They're delicious, especially if you warm them in the air fryer on bake, 350° for 4 minutes. So good!" another recommended. "Can vouch for this method – they come out great. I've read that they freeze well, too. Honestly, I wish I had fresh strawberries to add to them, because it'd be a killer combo," another Redditor said.

Some customers were divided on how much value for money the pastries are, but many agreed you get a lot for what you pay for. "I'm obsessed with these but I do agree they're pricy at $2 each, but they're still cheaper than a bakery," one Redditor said. "I mentioned this in another thread, but $12 for over 2 lbs of almond pastries is a steal, they're extremely dense. Go to a regular grocery store and you'll get maybe half that much filling, probably less," said another. "10/10," commented a fan. "Confirmed: Amazing," yet another customer confirmed.

If you want to try the Costco Almond Croissant Pastry, it might be smart to move fast as you never know when the chain decides to remove products—even wildly popular ones—from the shelves, sometimes permanently. There are also plenty of other bakery items to try if almonds don't do it for you, like the Costco White Chocolate Raspberry Pound Cake ($22.99).

"Have you tried this yet? At first glance it looks kinda like cheesecake but it's made with a vanilla cake, mascarpone mousse, raspberry jam, white chocolate ganache and white chocolate shavings. Yum!" Ackerman captioned a post. "It's so delicious!! Makes for a great birthday cake," one customer commented. "My Costco had samples today of that it's so good," another confirmed. "This looks so yummy!" one Costco fan commented. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet.