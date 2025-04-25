I Tried 6 Frozen Burritos and Found the Winner

A burrito just might be the perfect food. You can potentially get all of the food groups wrapped up in a warm tortilla that's spicy, portable and in some cases, nutritious. Since there's not always time to make a delicious burrito from scratch – and because buying one at a fast casual restaurant can be expensive (especially if you're adding guac!) a frozen burrito can be just the thing.

Whether you're pairing one or two with a salad for a sit-down lunch or dinner or just heating one up in the microwave to take on the go, in general these burritos are a pretty decent choice. They've all got a good amount of protein (though beware – some are very high in sodium).

In the interest of finding the very best frozen burrito, we tried six popular ones from local grocery stores and assessed them based on looks and taste. While some were hot and delicious, others were a hot mess.

Read this list of frozen burritos ranked from worst to best before you reach into the freezer case on your next shopping trip – may the best burrito win!

Alpha Chik'n Fajita Burrito

SERVING SIZE : 1 burrito

CALORIES : 220

FAT : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

SODIUM : 440 mg

CARBS : 25 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

PROTEIN : 12 g

Although I didn't realize it when I picked this one up, it contains plant-based chicken and dairy free cheese, along with onions and bell peppers.

The Look: This burrito had a white tortilla and some very red filling that almost looked like tomato sauce. I could barely discern the "chicken" but upon closer dissection, found several small pieces of it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Taste: The tortilla was gluey, which really ruined this burrito. While the red filling was tasty, the whole thing was just weird, and I couldn't get over all the fake ingredients. I would not eat this one again.

Trader Joe's Chicken Chile Verde Burritos

SERVING SIZE : 1 burrito

CALORIES : 410

FAT : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

SODIUM : 970 mg

CARBS : 51 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 19 g

These burritos from TJ's come 2 in a package.

The Look: This was definitely the most substantial looking one that I tried, and I was excited that it had chicken. But cutting into it the green salsa looked unappealing.

The Taste: The first thing I tasted was the dark meat chicken. But the verde filling really ruined it – with a consistency of baby food it looked thick and mushy and tasted even worse. This was a big green fail.

Red's Organic Black Bean and Cheese Burrito

SERVING SIZE : 1 burrito

CALORIES : 280

FAT : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

SODIUM : 630 mg

CARBS : 39 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 10 g

Made with organic pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses this burrito boasts that it contains 10g of protein on the package.

The Look: I was excited that this burrito was only 280 calories but when I took it out of the package I could see why – it was very small in size. After microwaving, the burrito came out very flat and deflated – it almost looked more like a bean quesadilla.

The Taste: Biting in, I tasted a flavorful black bean paste – but that was all. Besides a yellow kernel of corn, I could not detect any other ingredients. While the beans were yummy this burrito was a let-down.

Vista Hermosa Burrito Bueno

SERVING SIZE : 1 burrito

CALORIES : 410

FAT : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

SODIUM : 950 mg

CARBS : 52 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 15 g

This big burrito is billed as meal-sized enjoyment on the package.

The Look: Besides being large, this burrito had some nice, colorful ingredients peeking out (including pickled cactus!)

The Taste: Although this burrito is labeled "medium" heat, biting in, the first thing I noticed was that it was very spicy – but not in a good way. All I tasted was heat, with no complexity of flavor. The tortilla was soggy, and since there wasn't any chicken, the meal felt sparse. This so-so burrito was disappointing.

Trader Joe's Bean Rice & Cheese Burritos

SERVING SIZE : 1 burrito

CALORIES : 240

FAT : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 550 mg

CARBS : 42 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 13 g

These bean and cheese burritos from TJ's come 2 in a package.

The Look: These small burritos had a nice, orange colored filling with visible beans and rice.

The Taste: I had high hopes for these but biting in, the filling was just – bland. When compared to another bean and cheese burrito on this list, they just didn't measure up.

Amy's Cheddar Cheese Burrito

SERVING SIZE : 1 burrito

CALORIES : 350

FAT : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

SODIUM : 580 mg

CARBS : 50 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 12 g

Full disclosure: this burrito has been the one I've eaten many times over the years.

The Look: This burrito has a flaky tortilla and red filling of beans and cheese.

The Taste: While this burrito isn't amazing, it's reliable and has a good balance of flavors – it's spicy but not overly so (and benefits from some hot sauce). Best of all it's filling and mostly nutritious. While it doesn't rock my world, it's one I keep coming back to food good reason.