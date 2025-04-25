6 Costco Desserts Shoppers Admit They Can't Stop Eating

Anyone with a sweet tooth is well aware that Costco can be a delightfully dangerous place to shop. The warehouse is famous for its extensive selection of guilty pleasures, including desserts, snacks, and baked goods, tasty enough for the most discerning of taste buds. Whether you prefer old-school ice cream or seasonal cakes and pies, you will find suitable sweet treats to indulge in. Here are 6 Costco desserts so good that shoppers "lose self-control" while in the store, and some even have to avoid the aisle altogether.

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Tuxedo Cake

The Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Tuxedo Cake, which is a combo if white chocolate mousse and chunks of brownies, is downright legendary. One person calls it "fantastic," while Costco Wonders maintains that as a chocolate lover, it's their "new obsession!" they wrote in a review. "Costco's Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is rich, creamy, and absolutely irresistible," they added.

Dubai Chocolates

Costco recently added Dubai Chocolates to their candy section, and they went viral for all the right reasons. "They are creamy, crunchy, pistachio chocolates that taste SO good," Costco Buys wrote. "The Dubai chocolates are amazing," agrees another shopper. "These sold out in less than a week across Michigan Costcos," one Redditor revealed.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is one of the most hyped items in the freezer section. "KIRKLAND ULTRA PREMIUM VANILLA ICE CREAM IS THE BEST ICE CREAM IN THE WORLD," one shopper writes in all caps. Many agree that the Costco-branded product is better than most name brands. "As someone that loves all things Tillamook, the Costco ice cream is better," agrees another.

La Vie Gourmand Portuguese Custard Tarts

Another newer item that shoppers can't stop eating? La Vie Gourmand Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pastel De Nata) with 18 tarts "lives up to the hype," one Redditor says. "Those things are divine. The pastry shell is so crispy and flaky and the custard is sweet and silky. Maybe one of the best frozen desserts I've ever tried," they wrote. "Sprinkle cinnamon on top of them (like they do in Portugal), total game changer!!!" another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Chocolate-Covered Raisins

If you like chocolate-covered treats, the "go-to snack in Heaven is chocolate-covered raisins. Nothing better. I used to buy them by the pound at Sprouts when they were on sale. I refuse to walk down the chocolate-covered raisin aisle at Costco because I know what will happen," one shopper maintains.

Seasonal Cakes and Pies

Costco offers a lot of seasonal items in the bakery, including its famous carrot cake in the spring, flavored cheesecakes, and key lime pie in the summer. "Their carrot cake is amazing. The apricot filling is delicious and it's a true cream cheese frosting, not some whipped light/fluffy cream cheese," one fan says. Pumpkin cheesecake is one of the most popular flavors in the fall. "Perfect dessert to bring to a party! The cheesecake is so smooth and velvety. I love it," writes CostcoGuide, calling it "a great deal for the quality and the amount you get!" commented a follower. Others swear the key lime pie is the best they've ever had. "Summers a-coming, wait for it!!!!!" one person noted.