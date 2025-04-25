7 Costco Breakfast Items Shoppers Say Are "Secretly the Best"

Costco breakfast items are a staple for shoppers. Everyone flocks to the Jimmy Dean Croissants and of course the Kirkland Breakfast Sandwich. But what about the other, less popular but still great choices to start your day with?

In order to be considered a great breakfast item, the food must be filling, flavorful and also easy to prepare. Thankfully, Costco has tons of items that fit the bill. Instead of picking up fast food or skipping breakfast altogether (shudder) why not try some of these items that fly a little bit under the radar but are soaring high when it comes to taste?

Here are seven of the most underrated Costco breakfast foods that you'll want to add to your shopping cart the next time you're in the store.

Kirkland Rolled Oats

SERVING SIZE : ½ cup dry

CALORIES : 150

FAT : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

SODIUM : 0 mg

CARBS : 27 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: <1 g)

PROTEIN : 5 g

Oatmeal is a versatile breakfast because you can add so many different toppings to it from fresh fruit to peanut butter. This huge 10-pound bag will last you through a season. "Love the savings of buying this larger size bag. I make a bowl for my breakfast, make dog treats with it, and make granola," wrote one review on the Costco website.

"These are good oats at a good price. I can always trust the Kirkland brand. We repackage the oats in 1 pound packages using the vacuum sealer we bought at Costco," wrote another fan.

Nutrail Nut Granola

SERVING SIZE : 1/3 cup

CALORIES : 160

FAT : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

SODIUM : 25 mg

CARBS : 9 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

This blueberry cinnamon granola is made with blueberries, seeds, nuts, cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Sprinkle some on your yogurt for a satisfying crunch. And with no added sugar, it's a healthy way to start the day. "Just picked up my bags for the month!" wrote a fan on @costco.

"The best granola EVER," wrote another fan.

Kirkland Signature Egg Bites

SERVING SIZE : 2 pieces

CALORIES : 160

FAT : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

SODIUM : 420 mg

CARBS : 11 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 11 g

Made with cage-free egg whites and packed with protein, these little bites are full of flavor, too. There are 10 bites in a box (5 servings) and they come in cheese trio with roasted red pepper or bacon and gouda. Share them or keep them all for yourself! "I think they taste the same as Starbucks! Plus a little cheaper!" wrote a fan on @costco.

"These were pretty good crisping them up in my toaster oven," commented another person.

La Boulangere Pains au Chocolat

SERVING SIZE : 1 piece

CALORIES : 190

FAT : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

SODIUM : 160 mg

CARBS : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

Fans compare these pastries the Starbucks version and love how easy and convenient they are to grab on the go. Sure, they're a more decadent breakfast but as far as treats go this one will start your day on a sweet note! "I gained 5lbs eating these. But…… it's bc I ate the whole bag myself," wrote a fan on @costco.

"One of my absolute favorites," commented another shopper.

Don Miguel Egg & Sausage Breakfast Burritos

SERVING SIZE : 1

CALORIES : 490

FAT : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

SODIUM : 1000 mg

CARBS : 51 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 22 g

These hearty breakfast burritos are made with scrambled eggs, sausage, two cheese, potatoes and green chilis, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla. You Tuber Shopping with Dave called it a "good looking burrito" and "plenty decent" especially when paired with Kirkland salsa. "It really hits well!" he said.

Red's Turkey Sausage Egg'wich

SERVING SIZE : 1 egg'wich

CALORIES : 190

FAT : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

SODIUM : 590 mg

CARBS : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 17 g

A breakfast sandwich with this much protein and taste isn't easy to come by. Made with two egg patties instead of bread buns, it also contains sage-seasoned turkey sausage and a slice of cheese. "I love these. But I usually remove the cheese and set aside, then microwave the remaining eggs and sausage flat, on a piece of parchment paper. I find that when anything is stacked on another thing it's just to dense to heat evenly. Then I add the cheese in the last few seconds of cooking," wrote a fan on Reddit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Blueberries & Cream Muffin

nutritional info n/a

These blueberry muffins are topped with butter streusel and are oh-so delicious. Packed with blueberries and super moist, fans pull these right off the bakery shelves when they see them. These yummy muffins aren't low calorie (they are 460 calories each) but for a sweet breakfast treat, they're worth it. You'll get 8 in a package. "Berries and cream berries and cream!" wrote an excited Redditor. We totally get it. When you're at Costco, breakfast is fun again.