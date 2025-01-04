Every Single Thing on Costco's Food Court Menu in 2025

No matter how crowded and chaotic the warehouse gets, Costco shoppers can always count on the retailer's food court for much-needed refreshments at the end of every shopping odyssey. Known for its famously cheap pizza and inflation-proof hot dogs, the fabled snack counter has undergone a number of changes in recent years, dropping many beloved items and launching several new offerings—some that have delighted the store's vocal fanbase, others not so much.

Since 2023, members of America's preeminent warehouse club have seen promising new sandwiches and smoothies come and go while bidding goodbye to the fan-favorite churro and witnessing the rise of a massive new cookie that dazzled the online commentariat.

With all the upheaval, it's likely that further menu changes are in store for 2025. But for now, customers can choose from an array of longstanding favorites and newer additions, too.

Here's a look at everything on Costco's food court menu right now.

Pizza

Nutrition :

Cheese Pizza (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 710

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,780 mg

Carbs : 78 g carbs (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 41 g

With over 600 locations nationwide, the Costco food court would rank among the Top 10 pizza chains in America by store count. But unlike Domino's or Pizza Hut, the snack counter doesn't offer much variety when it comes to toppings. Choose either plain cheese or pepperoni, available in single slices for $1.99 each or whole 18-inch pies for $9.95. (The much-missed, meat-and-veggie Combo Pizza has yet to return following its 2020 retirement.)

In a recent change to the ordering process, customers picking up a whole pie now wait in a separate dedicated line at many locations, where the pizzas are served up on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hot Dog

Nutrition : Hot Dog w/Bun (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 580

Fat : 34.5 g (Saturated Fat: 12.5 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,620 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 23 g

A staple since 1985, Costco's famed food-court hot dog remains a fan favorite for a few reasons. For one thing, it's huge. The all-beef frank measures about eight inches long and weighs a whole quarter-pound. But, most importantly, it's dirt cheap—just $1.50 and the lengthy link comes with a fountain drink to boot. The price of the hot dog and soda combo hasn't budged for nearly four decades, despite inflation, which is a huge point of pride for the company.

Costco's unwavering commitment to that price is so strong that co-founder Jim Sinegal once reportedly told the CEO, "If you raise the [expletive] hot dog, I will kill you." Just last year, a Costco executive reaffirmed that the hot dog price is "safe," ensuring customers can continue to enjoy this affordable meal for the foreseeable future.

Choose from a tightly curated selection of toppings, including ketchup, mustard, relish, and diced onions. At least one location reportedly brought back the old onion crank machine that was abandoned during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing diners to top their hot dogs with freshly diced onions once again.

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie)

Calories : 750

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 106 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 65 g)

Protein : 10 g

Perhaps the most praise-worthy recent addition to the food court menu, Costco's Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie sparked an internet frenzy when it launched in December 2023. While some shoppers bemoaned the loss of the food court churro, which the cookie replaced, fans of the 5.5-ounce newcomer described it as "insanely huge" and "delicious." Priced at $2.49 each and served warm, the cookie is described as "all butter" and containing both bittersweet and semi-sweet chocolate.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rotisserie Chicken Caesar Salad

Nutrition : (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 710

Fat : 38 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1,990 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 57 g

Arguably the healthiest item at Costco's food court, the Chicken Caesar Salad returned to the menu in spring 2023 after a two-year hiatus with some new twists. The current version includes chunks of Costco's famed rotisserie chicken from the deli section instead of the nonspecific white meat it previously contained. The newer salad notably also lacks the cherry tomatoes of its predecessor. Made with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and a creamy Caesar-style dressing, the 21-ounce salad costs $6.99.

Chicken Bake

Nutrition : (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 840

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 2,650 mg

Carbs : 83 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 52 g

While maybe not as widely known as the pizza or hot dog, Costco's Chicken Bake is another longstanding fan-favorite at the food court and was one the first items to rejoin the menu following its pandemic-era streamlining. Costco's answer to Hot Pockets, the handheld item contains chicken, cheese, Caesar dressing, and bacon, all baked inside a crispy, golden brown crust.

While some customers complain that today's Chicken Bakes are smaller and contain less fillings than they used to, the savory pastry remains one of the food court's most iconic and popular offerings, priced at $3.99 each.

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 920

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 2,490 mg

Carbs : 79g (Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 50 g

Costco's food court has cycled through a few different sandwiches over the past two years, largely to mixed reviews, beginning with a much-maligned (and arguably expensive) roast beef sandwich in February 2023, followed by a less pricey turkey and Swiss version a year later. The current iteration, Costco's Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, launched this past August, featuring oven-roasted chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and a savory bacon jam, dressed with lettuce, tomato, and a mayo-mustard blend on a sliced ciabatta roll for $6.99.

Like it's ill-fated predecessors, the chicken sandwich is served cold, which stands among its critics' most frequent gripes. Many customers still lament the loss of the Costco's former food court sandwich, made with turkey and provolone and served hot.

How long the existing chicken sandwich will stick around remains to be seen, but if recent history is any indication, you can reasonably expect another new sandwich in 2025.

Ice Cream

Nutrition :

Berry Sundae w/Vanilla Ice Cream (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 650

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 86 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 77 g)

Protein : 10 g

Like many facets of Costco's food court, the ice cream lineup has undergone some recent changes. Last spring, the retailer swapped out its wildly popular strawberry ice cream and replaced it with chocolate soft serve instead.

Right now, you can choose between vanilla (550 calories) and chocolate (570 calories), each costing $1.99 for a 10-ounce serving. You can also make either a sundae, with your choice of chocolate or strawberry topping for $2.49.

Fruit Smoothie

Nutrition :

Fruit Smoothie (Per 16-oz. Serving)

Calories : 230

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 46 g)

Protein : 2 g

Costco's beloved Fruit Smoothie returned in October 2023 after the retailer's brief experiment with a highly touted mango version, which proved popular in Hawaii but earned less than positive reviews on the mainland. Offering "four servings of fruit," according to the retailer, the smoothie is made with strawberry, blackberry and açaí with no added sugar or artificial flavors. A 16-ounce cup costs $2.99.

Cold Brew Mocha Freeze

Nutrition :

Cold Brew Mocha Freeze (Per 16-oz. Serving)

Calories : 580

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 116 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 111 g)

Protein : 12 g

If you need a serious jolt of caffeine, the Costco food court offers a pair of frosty options that are sure to awaken your senses: the Cold Brew Mocha Freeze, made with iced coffee and chocolate sauce, and the Cold Brew Latte Freeze, which is essentially the same drink, minus the chocolate and about 110 fewer calories. Either iced beverage will cost you $2.99.

Soft Drinks

Nutrition : Pepsi (Per 20-oz. Serving)

Calories : 260

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 64 g)

Protein : 0 g

Fountain drinks are far and away the most affordable item on the food menu. Rumors are swirling online that Costco may soon change to Coca-Cola products, following customer complaints about soda quality. But right now, the retailer is dispensing Pepsi-brand soft drinks. At my local Costco in Brooklyn, N.Y., these include regular Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea, and Tropicana Lemonade. For just 69 cents, you get a 20-ounce cup with refills.