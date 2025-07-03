7 Costco Items That Can Still Fit Into a Belly Fat Loss Plan

Loosening your belt a notch or two might not seem like a big deal, but a growing midsection is more unhealthy than you may realize. We all know too much fat is harmful, but extra pounds around your waistline is especially damaging healthwise because it indicates you have visceral fat. Unlike subcutaneous fat that you can feel and touch, you can’t see visceral fat. It’s hidden deep in your abdomen and it wraps around your vital organs, leading to serious health issues like stroke, heart disease and more.

Visceral fat is caused by stress, poor diet, lack of exercise and not enough quality sleep, but you can get rid of it with healthy lifestyle choices. Eating a nutritional diet can help slim down and Costco has plenty of items that fit into a belly fat loss plan.

While tweaking your diet and eliminating unhealthy foods is vital, you don’t have to compromise on flavor or quality. Here are seven Costco items Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, who is also a personal trainer, recommends to help reduce extra pounds around your waistline that don’t sacrifice taste.

Kirkland Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : per serving 1 tbsp

Calories : 125

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

No matter what you’re cooking, chances are you’ll need a little olive oil and Sabat says

The Kirkland Extra Virgin Olive Oil is ideal for your overall wellness.

It’s “Rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, EVOO helps improve insulin sensitivity and supports stable blood sugar levels—two key factors in reducing abdominal fat, she explains. “It also contains powerful antioxidants like polyphenols, which reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are linked to stubborn belly fat.”

Sabat adds, “Unlike refined oils, Kirkland EVOO is cold-pressed and free from harmful additives or processing, making it a trusted choice for clean eating. Using it in place of processed oils or saturated fats can help promote fat metabolism and satiety, supporting overall weight and waistline control.”

Kirkland Organic Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : per serving ⅔ cup

Calories : 100

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 60mg

Carbs : 7g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 18g

Kirkland Organic Greek Yogurt is a delicious way to start off your day while keeping on track with weight loss goals.

According to Sabat, “Costco’s Kirkland Organic Greek Yogurt is an excellent choice for reducing belly fat thanks to its high protein and low sugar content.”

She explains, “With 18 grams of protein and just 3 grams of sugar per serving, it helps keep you full longer, reducing cravings and supporting lean muscle mass—both important for fat loss. The protein also helps stabilize blood sugar, while the low sugar prevents insulin spikes that can contribute to fat storage, especially around the belly. Plus, as an organic product with no artificial additives, it supports clean eating for overall metabolic health.”

Wildbrine Raw Unpasteurized Fermented Sauerkraut

Nutrition : per serving 2 tbsp

Calories : 5

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: <1g)

Protein : 0g

Sauerkraut is finely shredded cabbage that’s fermented and has a crunchy tangy flavor that’s ideal for salads, sandwiches, hot dogs and more. While it’s not for everyone, it’s a “powerhouse for gut health, says Sabat.

Wildbrine Organic Sauerkraut is available at Costco and Sabat explains how it supports reducing belly fat.

“Because it’s raw and unpasteurized, it’s rich in live probiotics that help balance the gut microbiome, which plays a crucial role in metabolism, inflammation, and appetite regulation.”

She says, “A healthy gut supports better digestion, reduces bloating, and improves how the body processes nutrients and burns fat. Additionally, the fiber in sauerkraut promotes fullness and stabilizes blood sugar—key factors in preventing fat storage, especially around the midsection. Incorporating this naturally fermented food into meals can enhance digestion and support a flatter, healthier belly.”

Dietz & Watson Organic Turkey Deli Meat

Nutrition : per serving 2 ounces

Calories : 50

Fat : .5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 360mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 11g

Snacking on pieces of Dietz & Watson Organic Turkey Deli Meat is a healthy way to aid in losing belly fat, according to Sabat.

She explains, “Made from turkeys raised on an organic, non-GMO vegetarian diet and free from added hormones, nitrates, nitrites, and gluten, this deli meat offers high-quality protein without harmful additives.”

Sabat adds, “Lean protein helps increase satiety, preserve muscle mass, and boost metabolism—all key factors in reducing abdominal fat. Choosing a humanely raised, USDA organic option ensures you’re fueling your body with clean nutrition, making it an ideal addition to meals focused on fat loss and overall wellness.”

Safe Catch Yellowfin Tuna

Nutrition : per serving 1 ounces

Calories : 70

Fat : .5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 17g

Safe Catch Wild Ahi Yellowfin Tuna is an easy and tasty way to get in your protein intake. The brand is sold at Costco and is a smart choice to help get rid of belly fat and support overall health.

“Each batch is mercury-tested to ensure safety, making it one of the cleanest tuna options on the market,” per Sabat. “With its very high protein content and virtually no carbs, it promotes satiety, helps preserve lean muscle mass, and supports a healthy metabolism—all critical for losing belly fat.”

She adds, “Tuna is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, both of which are linked to lower abdominal fat storage. As a shelf-stable, convenient protein option, it makes clean eating easy, whether added to salads, lettuce wraps, or simple meals on the go.”

Amylu Organic Chicken Burgers

Nutrition : per serving 1 burger

Calories : 170

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 620mg

Carbs : 3g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 19g

Amylu Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar Cheese are a clean and convenient option for anyone looking to reduce belly fat and eat healthier on a tight schedule.

“With 19 grams of protein, only 3 net carbs, and just 170 calories per patty, they support muscle maintenance, satiety, and fat metabolism—key factors in trimming abdominal fat,” says Sabat. “Because they’re fully organic and made with simple, high-quality ingredients, these burgers are free from hormones, antibiotics, and artificial additives. Their pre-cooked format makes them perfect for a fast, protein-packed meal without compromising on nutrition or clean eating goals.”

Kirkland 100% Grass-Fed Beef Burgers

Nutrition : per serving 151 grams

Calories : 380

Fat : 30g (Saturated fat: 11g)

Sodium : 100mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 26g

Fire up the grill this summer and enjoy a Kirkland Signature 100% Grass Fed Beef Burgers.

The warehouse’s signature brand of burgers are a good option for supporting belly fat loss and overall metabolic health.

According to Sabat, “In addition to being higher in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids and lower in omega-6s, grass-fed beef is also richer in CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), a naturally occurring fatty acid shown to help reduce body fat, particularly around the midsection. These burgers are packed with high-quality protein, which boosts satiety, helps preserve lean muscle, and supports a healthy metabolism—all essential for fat loss.”

She adds, “Because they’re minimally processed and free from antibiotics and added hormones, they offer clean fuel for the body, making them an ideal option for anyone focused on fat reduction and long-term health.”