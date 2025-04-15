7 Imported Costco Favorites That Could Get Pricier From Tariffs

Costco offers a wide variety of both domestic and imported items, from cheese to olive oil to candy sourced from overseas. President Trump's new tariffs may be on pause, but the 10% baseline for most countries aside from China may mean even Costco's bargain prices could see a hike as the results of the tariffs start to trickle down and impact shoppers. Some of the warehouse chain's most lauded products are imported from Europe and Asia, which means some of your must-have items, including the Kirkland Signature label, could see price changes. Here are seven Costco items still facing tariffs, despite President Trump's global pause.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($19.99) is packed in Italy with select oils from Portugal, Tunisia, Italy, and Greece. Fans of the oil love the value for money and quality of the product. "I've been using this olive oil for years and absolutely love it. You can't compete with the price," one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie

Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Imported French Brie ($11.39) is made in Normandy, France, and is a cult favorite for good reason. "Costco's brie is a thousand times better than the $20 brie at my nearby grocery store- NEVER going back," one Redditor raved. "Probably widely-known, but I just tried it and I'm impressed with how good it is compared to other more expensive bries. So many uses, it's good with caramelized onions on a baguette, slap it on a raisin bagel…yum."

Garofalo Organic Pasta

Garofalo Organic Pasta ($11.99) is imported from Italy and gets rave reviews from pasta fans. "Because it's beautiful pasta! It's Italian, from Europe!" one Costco shopper said. "They don't have the GMO, pesticides, and other toxicities we have in the US. I try to buy European, even Irish butter, whenever I can. It's higher quality and much cleaner. My son even buys European formula for his babies, just excellent. I even find European wheat products don't make me have that bloated/inflammatory feeling afterwards either. So worth a little bit extra $."

Pocky Chocolate Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks

Pocky Chocolate Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks ($9.99) are imported from Indonesia, which at one point was looking at 32% tariffs on all imports to the U.S. "Kids loved it! Price is half then lesser than what other places are selling," one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice ($23.99) is imported from Thailand, which was facing 36% tariffs before the global pause. "This rice became my favorite many years ago and is the only rice I'll buy. The rice is delicious plain and it's also great for fried rice," one shopper wrote.

Dutch Tradition Imported Gouda Cheese

Dutch Tradition Imported Gouda Cheese ($7.29 a pound) is imported from Holland, which as part of the EU is facing a 10% tariff for the time being. According to Reuters, Holland exported 80 million euros ($88 million) worth of cheese to the U.S. in 2024.

Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto

Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto ($10.69) is imported from Italy, and customers are obsessed with it. "We've loved this stuff for years, but my only complaint was not being able to get through it before the date, and I did have it turn on me one time. So, this last time, I froze it in ice cube trays, and now I just have pesto cubes to throw in whatever I want," one member shared.