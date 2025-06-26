As someone who shops at Costco and writes about shopping at Costco for a living, I consider myself an expert regarding all things Costco. Every day, I scour social media feeds and Reddit conversations, in hopes of understanding what insiders are shopping at the moment. Now that summer is here and temperatures are soaring across the country, there are a few items that are selling fast at the warehouse. Here are 11 Costco items insiders are snapping up this week.

JonnyPops Organic Freezer Pops

People are loving the new JonnyPops Organic Freezer Pops, which come in a pack of 48 at Costco. “Cherry, Fruit Punch & Grape! On sale through 7/24 = double win 🙌 The perfect summer cool down treat! Shelf stable = stock up like it’s summer snack survival mode,” Costco Hot Finds wrote. They’re “so good 10/10,” according to a follower. “We got these last week and my kids are loving them!”

Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle

The Nintendo Switch 2 & Mario Kart World Bundle is selling like hot cakes, according to Costco So Obsessed. The bundle retails for $524.99, “a good and fair price,” commented one shopper. “Also same price on Costco.com!” adds another shopper. It comes with the brand new Nintendo Switch 2 Console, a Mario Kart World download, and a 12-Month NSO+Expansion Pack Individual Membership. Get it here.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oreo Selena Gomez

Move over, Post Malone. The hottest Oreo collaboration this season is with Selena. What’s in Your Cart shared that the Oreo Selena Gomez variety pack, similar to the Post Malone one they carried months ago, is becoming a quick hit. “Please let me know how the @selenagomez Oreos taste! Is it heavy on the cinnamon?” they asked. “I actually enjoyed them not too intense!! Tasted like Abuelita hot chocolate but not as strong,” one person commented. “They’re amazing!!!! Best Oreos ever!” added another.

Ice Cream Dubai Chocolate Bar

Summer is the time to hit the Costco freezer section. After Dubai Chocolate’s success at Costco, the warehouse recently stocked the freezer with Ice cream Dubai Chocolate Bars. “Has anyone tried this? Tell me what you think,” Costco Deals asked followers. “It’s really good,” responded one. “This has been at Issaquah location for awhile. My family likes it. Not too sweet but hits the spot,” added another.

Mexican Soda Variety Pack

I love Mexican Coke and Fanta, so I was thrilled to see this Mexican Soda Variety Pack of real sugar soda at the warehouse. “Ohh I love these glass bottles so much!!!” writes Costco Hot Finds. “Fanta!!!! Sprite!!! Gotta pick this up on my next trip!” commented a follower. “Glass bottles are great!” wrote another.

Authentic Asia Mango on a Stick

What do you get when you combine dark chocolate with mango and put it in the freezer? According to Costco shoppers, a delicious sweet treat to cool down on a hot day. Authentic Asia Mango on a Stick is a frozen mango dipped in dark chocolate, and Costco Hot Finds is a fan. “I love the brand, can’t wait to find it!!” one shopper commented. “Omg! This looks so good!” added another.

Mini Cupcakes

White Cupcakes with White Buttercream Frosting and a chocolate version are now in the bakery, $8.99 for 12 cupcakes. “These Costco bakery makes the best cakes and these are no exception,” writes Costco Hot Finds. “Oh my goodness they haven’t had these in soooo long,” one follower commented. “Those look delicious!!” adds another.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Drizzled Popcorn

Costco Buys shared that Chocolate Chip Cookie Drizzled Popcorn is a must-buy. “How INCREDIBLE does this look?! 🤤 Made with real cookie crumbles and Nestle Toll House chocolate chips 🙌🏻 $6.99 for the bag,” they write. “Yum!! Need to try,” writes one follower.

Red’s Chicken, Cheddar & Uncured Bacon Mini Burrito

Costco Buys and I agree that Red’s Chicken, Cheddar & Uncured Bacon Mini Burritos are a must-buy if you live in the Bay Area. “These are absolutely as good as they sound! Each mini burrito is BURSTING with flavor— they’re made with juicy grilled chicken, crispy uncured bacon, black beans, mild roasted jalapeños, corn, red bell peppers, and a melty cheddar cheese…all wrapped in a delicious tortilla! 🤤 Plus, they’re made with antibiotic-free chicken and have 16g of protein per serving. It’s the PERFECT appetizer or snack, and cooks great in the air fryer!” they write.

Pretzel Crumb Chicken Tenders

Costco Buys also recommends Pretzel Crumb Chicken Tenders in the freezer section. “These coated tenders are delicious, especially in the air fryer! 😋 I love chopping them up for salads! Get 3lbs for $19.49.” Shoppers agree they are a great buy. “Just picked these up and they’re DELICIOUS!” one commented.

Bubba Burgers

Bubba Burgers have arrived at Costco and people are losing their minds over it. “Get nothing but the good stuff with this all NEW @BUBBABurger 100% USDA Choice Beef Chuck Burgers! 📍Grab a 12 count, 4lb box for just $22.99 now in @costco stores in the NE region! Perfect for the 4th of July cookout,” Costco Deals wrote in a recent post. “One flavor packed ingredient, with no fillers or artificial ingredients, that’s specially ground and flash frozen to lock in that juicy flavor. Delicious and quick-prep option for busy families with no messy raw meat on your hands. Tastes amazing straight from the freezer to the grill for all to enjoy. Enjoy high quality beef ready when you are and add BUBBA burgers to your Costco cart today!”