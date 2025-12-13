11 Costco Items With New Lower Prices This December

These 11 Costco essentials just dropped in price, making December the time to stock up.

Costco is the best place to shop this holiday season. The warehouse and website offer everything you need, from food, drinks, and vitamins to gadgets and gift items. Recently, Costco further reduced prices and listed them on its website. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Costco items with new lower prices this December.

Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Ice Cream & Soft Serve Maker

The Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Ice Cream & Soft Serve Maker, with 13 One-Touch Programs and a Costco Shop Card included, is a popular holiday gift at $299.99. “So much fun to use! I’ve made 3 recipes in 3 days-high protein, creamy, and delicious. Some reviewers said it was hard to use and hard to clean, but I’m not finding that at all. I’m very glad I purchased this,” writes a shopper. “This is the single greatest thing I’ve ever purchased! I would like to go door to door for the rest of my life sharing the joy this machine has brought my family! Unreal!” adds another.

Nuwave Hot Brew Temperature Control Mug With Brewing System

The Nuwave Hot Brew Temperature Control Mug With Brewing System, $79.99 after $20 off, is the kitchen item you didn’t know you needed. “I love that I can adjust the temperature by the exact degree for my hot drink. It keeps my drink at the perfect temperature and it stays warm for hours,” one shopper says. “I bought this mug for the winter, and it was exactly what I needed for the holidays! The USB-C charging is quick, allowing my mug to stay charged and hot for hours. I also love the feel and durability of it. Currently my favorite mug to use!” another adds.

Frigidaire Self Cleaning Bullet Ice Maker, 26 lbs

If you don’t have an ice maker, order the Frigidaire Self Cleaning Bullet Ice Maker, 26 lbs, for $75.99. “We have a small refrigerator and needed a different option. This little machine works great. The ice tastes very good because it is not freezing in the freezer, and it does not pick up any flavors. It is efficient. I make ice in it about once a week and put the ice into Ziploc bags in the freezer. It seems more sanitary to me because I put my filtered water in the reservoir, and there is no water sitting in a feed line. I would definitely buy it again,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads, 30 in L X 23 in W, 100-count, are at an all-time low price of $19.99. “We have 5 little dogs. These are nice and larger than the previous ones they stocked. I don’t know why the negative reviews. They work great and are a great value,” writes a shopper. “The Kirkland puppy pads are large and don’t leak unlike other brands I used. Purchase them knowing this is a quality product from Costco’s house brand,” another adds.

Zevo Flying Insect Trap Starter Kit

Get rid of bugs with the Zevo Flying Insect Trap Starter Kit, 2 Devices + 6 Refills, $47.99. “My photos say it all. I left town for a few weeks and before I left I put new Zevo refills inserts in my 4 Zevo plug-ins. I have a lot of plants so a lot of gnats would take over my house if I didn’t use this product. I returned with the inserts full of flies, gnats, and other flying bugs. It works wonders!!” writes a shopper.

LG 26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator

The LG 26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator is a steal at $1749.99. “I really enjoy most of the features on this model! The lighting system inside has a gradual increase in brightness, so it doesn’t blind you when you go for that late night snack, haha. There is a lot of storage within the doors, and I love the reminder the fridge gives if the door is left open…it gives you a few minutes, so it’s not obnoxious,” writes a shopper.

OLLY Sleep Gummy

A few vitamins and supplements have seen price reductions, including OLLY Sleep Gummy, 110 Gummies, $22.99. “The TASITIEST and actually functional sleep help,” writes a shopper. “I have tried the fast release gels, ashwaganda, magnesium and seem to only have 2 options that have worked to actually put me to sleep quick which is Olly Sleep Gummy and Olly Stress, they are also delicious.”

Aleve

Now is the time to stock up on Aleve Naproxen Sodium 220 mg. Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer, 160 Liquid Gels, $23.79. “I have tried a lot of pain relievers. I really like Alleve liquid gels for when I get a lower back ache after doing yardwork or similar. I am fairly large at 265lb and at times I only need to take one gel to do the job. Most of the time I do take 2 gels. It should not be used as part of a daily pain relief regimen. But if you do something dumb and start hurting, these are a solid go-to fix,” writes a shopper.

OLLY Kids Multivitamin & Probiotic

Another supplement to pick up now? OLLY Kids Multivitamin & Probiotic, 160 Gummies, $21.99. “My child loves these!” writes a shopper. “Love it! My child takes these and it has Choline which is good for kids brain development. Also has probiotic as well as other vitamins.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

SSLK Home Astoria 86″ Carrara Quartz Dining Table

Costco is a sneaky place for designer furniture. This SLK Home Astoria 86″ Carrara Quartz Dining Table, $2,149.99, is a customer favorite. “Beautiful Stone Table,” writes a shopper. “Omg! I’m in love with this table. Super classy and it looks just like an Arhaus design.”

Nearly Natural Faux 8′ Quince Tree

And, liven up your space with a lifelike fake tree. The Nearly Natural Faux 8′ Quince Tree, is $149.99 after $50 off. It includes a planter.