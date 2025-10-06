11 Costco Items Shoppers Swear Save Them the Most Money This Week

With grocery prices higher than ever thanks to a combination of factors such as inflation, shoppers are being more careful than ever to get their money’s worth. Costco customers know the chain offers incredible deals year-round, some so good it saves members hundreds of dollars on their shopping bills. From everyday staple items to special occasion treats, these products are fantastic bargains. Here are 11 Costco items shoppers swear save them the most money every month.

Fresh Berries

Costco’s prices for fresh berries are fantastic, shoppers say. “My Costco’s berries are at least 50% cheaper than local grocers. And the local guys’ prices swing like crazy while Costco remains stable. Yes, some can mold before you finish them, but it’s still a net savings,” one Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs

The Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs are another must-have item. “The chicken thighs are possibly the most valuable things there. The trick is to buy a couple in one mega trip and then stick them in the freezer,” one member shared. “I don’t even have a big freezer but I can get three packs to fit without much difficulty and it lasts me for months.”

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Kirkland Signature Quit Gum

The Kirkland Signature Quit Gum ($59.99) is a fantastic deal, especially when there’s money off.

“When on sale their Nicotine gum is a 66% savings compared to CVS brand. $40 vs $120,” one member pointed out.

Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon

Stocking up on the Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon is well worth it, customers say. “Frozen salmon fillets are a great price per lb for their quality, much better than I can find elsewhere,” one shopper shared. “Fresh meat isn’t where savings are, in my opinion, outside of large cuts. But frozen meat like chicken, salmon mentioned before, and burgers are great. Salmon burgers are good as well,” another agreed.

Salad Ingredients

Getting fresh produce for salad from Costco is sensible if you know you’ll get through it quickly. “2 person household. We eat a lot of salads and never need to trash any of it,” one shopper said. “I buy lettuce heads, bell peppers, measly small tomatoes (such a great price). I know some people hate Costco as they complain about produce going bad fast. But I never had a problem.”

Kirkland Signature Dog Food

Costco shoppers can’t believe how much money they save on pet food, like the Kirkland Signature Nature’s Domain Salmon and Sweet Potato Formula Dog Food ($29.99). “I pretty much single-handedly keep a Costco membership for dog food,” one member shared. “The quality to price ratio is the best you can find. Buying dog food at Costco versus what I would buy at the grocery store or PetSmart saves me $25 to $30 per month.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Butterball Ground Turkey

The Butterball Ground Turkey, 93% Lean ($25.59) is another big money saver. “Ground turkey is a better price for leaner than my grocery store,” one member said. “I get the pulled chicken that’s in the cold case across from the hot rotisserie. Soda pop is a great price.”

Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

Everyday household staples like the Kirkland Signature Paper Towels ($23.99) are always worth stocking up on at Costco. “It’s just cheaper for my family buying regular, household staples,” one Redditor shared. “Regular purchases (weekly/semi weekly) would be toilet paper, paper towels, sparkling water, various fruit, ziplock bags, soap (laundry + dish), few frozen foods that are good, coffee, protein drinks/bars.”

Costco Gas

Costco’s prices for gas and clothes more than pay for the membership fees. “I save money on gas and glasses regularly. Many of my clothes are from Costco. My kids wore a lot of Costco when their sizes fit them. If you travel or need home improvements, those are ways to get more savings. We don’t regret our membership each year,” one member shared.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Winter Snowsuits

Costco members get great deals on winter wear. “We live in a cold climate, so the savings on snowsuits alone is worth the $60 or $120 membership fee per year. Carters’ snowsuit is roughly $140, Costco snowsuit is roughly$80. (I haven’t bought a Costco snowsuit in a couple of years so my prices might be slightly under),” one shopper said.

Costco Insurance

Don’t sleep on Costco’s insurance policies, shoppers say. “If you’re lucky enough to live in a state where Costco sells auto and home insurance I find them to be the cheapest,” one Redditor advised. “I’ve been with them for 15 years. With auto insurance they may or may not sell it in your state due to the number of accidents that occur in your state. They may drop your state if the number of accidents are high. They don’t sell in my state as of yet, but I’m grandfathered in from 15 years ago so they won’t drop me as long as I keep paying my premium. But they told me they will sell auto insurance again in my state once they see the accident reports go down.”