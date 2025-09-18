11 Costco Items So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More”

Sometimes Costco shoppers find an item that is such good quality at such a good price, they have to go back for more, even if their local warehouse is quite a drive away. From treats and cakes to pizza and dumplings, these products are often highly-rated and have the added bonus of either being on sale, or a total bargain compared to other retailers. So which items are customers making a point of buying again and again? Here are 11 Costco items so good, shoppers keep going back for more.

Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake

The Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake is a new Costco dessert fans are absolutely loving right now. “Bought it on sale ($9.99) Loved it. Went back and bought two more boxes for the freezer. All inventory sold out. Would def buy again,” one raved. “I love them! They’re fluffy and not too sweet. Pre-slices are good portion size too,” another said.

Lemon Perfect

Costco has the Lemon Perfect Organic Lemon Water Variety Pack in certain locations, and customers love them. “They’re not sweet. Tastes just like water with a dash of lemon,” one shopper said.

Godiva Ganache Masterpiece Milk Chocolate

Godiva Ganache Masterpiece Milk Chocolate is an other treat shoppers keep an eye out for so they can stock up. “Godiva masterpieces dark chocolate ganache hearts- only comes in stock the month before valentines. Still $9.99. With chocolate prices high, Costco manages to keep this price steady,” one member said.

Milton’s Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Milton’s Cauliflower Crust Pizza is a fan-favorite Costco item. From September 22 — October 19, Costco shoppers nationwide can get the Milton’s Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza 2-pack for $4 off.

Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles

Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles are totally addictive, members say. “Creamy, chocolate, yummy to the extreme! Something for everyone; white, milk, dark, super darc eminently edible. Great bargain at about 1/2 the pice for over 1 lb. Fair warning – completely addicting. By the way- shout out to Costco for the great job they’re doing!” one shopper said.

Goodles Mac & Cheese Variety Pack

Shoppers love the Goodles Mac & Cheese Variety Pack, available at specific locations. “Goodles mac n cheese is so flipping good. They also make a hatch chili flavor that’s amazing, as well as a kraft copycat and they’re so much better than Annie’s. I would pass out from joy if this was at my Costco lol,” one shopper said. “My son’s nutritionist recommended that brand for us. She said her kids love them and the extra protein is a plus,” another raved.

Tuxedo Cake

Costco shoppers rave about the Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake. “We slice the monster into at least 12 pieces, freeze them, then store them with small sheets of parchment paper between each slice. It’s a requirement we do this right away, or it’s easy to, like you, treat the whole thing like one serving,” one shopper said.

Sweet Craft Ube Cheesecake Cups

The Sweet Craft Ube Cheesecake Cups are another new item shoppers love. “It’s so good. I just had one a few minutes ago. I’m hoping they stock the other flavors that’s mentioned in the package,” one customer said.

Synear Xiao Long Bao Pork Soup Dumplings

Synear Xiao Long Bao Pork Soup Dumplings are a must-have item shoppers go back for. “I’ve seen some of you lucky [people] post pictures of the pork version over the year I’ve been in this sub, but my TX store only had chicken- until today! My persistence has paid off and I grabbed 2 bags as fast as I could,” one customer raved.

Straightaway Cocktails 12 Nights of Cocktails

Straightaway Cocktails 12 Nights of Cocktails are delicious and really hit the spot, customers say. “They are incredibly good—and strong! Margarita is my favorite so far (and that’s saying a lot because I really only like fresh margaritas). Someone was giving out samples of casamigos canned margaritas at my supermarket last week and I tasted to compare—it was so watered down,” one fan said.

Stellar Maui Monk Pretzel

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Stellar Maui Monk Pretzel. “Alaska Airlines had them on one of my flights and I was absolutely feral for them LOL. So glad to see the warehouses getting these. AND Maui onion nonetheless??? Yum!” one Redditor said.