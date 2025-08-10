7 Costco Items That Vanished and One Shoppers Say to Grab Now

Costco shoppers all have stories about finding something perfect—maybe a food, a snack, a drink, coffee, you name it—only to have the warehouse chain heartlessly yank it from shelves never to be seen again. This happens frequently as the store’s inventory changes, which is why shoppers like to stock up on certain items just in case. But then there are “the ones that got away”: Special items customers thought looked interesting at the time and planned to pick up on another trip, only to find the product was either sold-out or gone forever. Here are seven Costco items shoppers still think of with regret.

Executive Membership

One Redditor bemoaned the fact they didn’t sign up for Executive Membership until after spending over $6k in one year (from the day you sign up as an Executive Member your qualified purchases start earning toward your annual 2% Reward. Executive Members can earn up to $1,250). “I always feel like I’m a secret employee pushing it on people, but if you spend more than like $3-4k a year on costco, you will save money by getting executive membership and their credit card,” another said.

Nielsen Massey Vanilla Bean Paste

The Nielsen Massey Vanilla Bean Paste ($29.99) has disappeared from some Costco warehouses, and customers are upset. “Nielsen Massey Vanilla Paste. I got one jar and have yet to see it again,” one sad shopper said. “I go through a lot of vanilla paste. My Costco still stocks the NM variety so maybe it will return for you. I also like the generic, which comes in a squeeze bottle,” another commented.

Food Court Sadness

Costco shoppers regret not taking advantage of fan-favorite food court items like the Combo Pizza when they had the chance. “Forget the King. Long live Combo Pizza!!” one member said. “And let us never forget the Queen: the Polish sausage 🪦,” another responded. “Berry Smoothie. 😢” a third shared.

No More Books

Some shoppers are very unhappy with Costco’s decision to phase out books across warehouses nationwide. “I went up north for a visit and went to the local Costco in Pittsburgh,” one Redditor shared. “I was searching for the wine selection and was told they didn’t have one due to PA laws. That’s crazy! Grumbling to myself, I continued shopping. Then I couldn’t find the books. When I asked an associate where they were, I was told they don’t have a book section. I was now defeated. What’s the point of having a Costco without wine and books 😭 My heart breaks for the people of Pennsylvania.”

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chips

Costco members really loved the Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chips, which disappeared without any official warning. “This one hurts me still. Bring them back!” one Redditor said. “A Costco employee gave me a heads up they were leaving one day when I was trying to find them, so I bought 5 bags. No regrets,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Giant Huge Chocolate Cake

Costco used to have a huge chocolate cake customers still dream about. “That giant huge chocolate cake they used to have,” one said. “This is one of my biggest regrets in life,” another commented. “It was amazing. I’m so sorry you missed it,” a third added.

Halloween Animatronics

Costco’s seasonal fare is the stuff of legend. “Several years ago they had a neat Halloween animatronic of two witches stirring a cauldron. I loved it, but it was more than I felt good about spending at that time. I told myself that if it went on sale, I would get it. It sold out before that happened,” one Redditor said. “That’s how I feel about the skeletons playing banjos,” another commented.