Costco is home to some of the most beloved items – rotisserie chicken, warehouse-branded pesto, and imported cheese included. However, for every 100 hits at the store, there are a few major misses, according to shoppers. Not every impulse buy or risk taken at the store pays off, and some shoppers end up regretting purchases. Here are 6 Costco items members rank as “huge disappointments.”

Organic Sweet Potato Sticks

In a recent post, one Redditor expressed disappointment in a product they picked up at the club. “Tried Costco’s Organic Sweet Potato Sticks… Huge Disappointment,” the OP wrote. “I honestly don’t know what I expected from this. I know it doesn’t say dried sweet potato, but I was hoping for something at least similar,” they said, adding that it has “a weird gummy” texture. “I hated these. A sweet potato gummy that barely tasted like sweet potato. How is it so sticky and yet so bland?” another agreed. “My husband came home with these as a “snack for the kids”. I just cackled my way into the other room. Sure enough they have been sitting in the pantry for months,” one added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Think! Protein Bars

Other shoppers have been disappointed when buying protein bars in bulk quantities. “Decided to try some Think! Protein bars. I should have Thought! Again. They were horrible. No one in my house could manage to eat them. Made me nauseous just trying to eat half of one. Never again,” one person said. “The number one reason why we buy single protein bars at grocery stores before committing to a Costco sized quantity. You can certainly return them, but they’ll be thrown away. Only once were we able to convince the return clerk to put them in the staff lounge,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Batteries

Costco shoppers are obsessed with most Kirkland Signature products, as they offer a lot of bang for the buck. However, many maintain that Kirkland Signature batteries should be skipped, as they don’t work as well as name brands and often leak, ruining electronics. “I refuse to buy batteries at costco anymore. They always leak after a year or two even when they say they are good for 10 years. No other duracell batteries i’ve purchased anywhere else leak like the costco batteries,” one Redditor writes. “Good – I’m not the only person. I’ve had a package of batteries leak before they were opened,” another added

Kirkland Signature Laundry Pods

Another Kirkland Signature item that isn’t considered a must-buy? Kirkland Signature laundry pods. While they are cheaper than Tide, users maintain they don’t work as well. “They don’t dissolve well at all and keep staining my clothes blue!” one says. “I don’t like them either. Thankfully, I don’t have the blue problem but nothing ever felt clean, and always felt filmy. I was so disappointed!” another chimed in.

Round Cakes

Costco’s sheet cakes have amassed a cult following, but strangely enough, the round cakes aren’t a favorite. “I know this isn’t a popular opinion but the round cakes in the bakery. Got the white cake, frosting was ridiculously sweet. Like some of the sweetest I’ve ever had. The cream cheese filling in the middle was maybe 1/4″ thick. The cake part was fine but couldn’t salvage the rest. A year or two ago I had purchased a white cake with strawberry mousse filling and cream cheese frosting and that thing was amazing. I want it back,” responded one person to a question about food items failing to live up to “tasty expectations.”

Deli Caesar Salad

While the bagged Caesar salad gets a thumbs up from shoppers, the Kirkland Signature option in the deli section gets some mixed reviews. “WAY too much lettuce, ingredients are basic and not flavorful. No spice packet. And the dressing is just plain bad. Don’t think I’ll get another one,” one person complained on Reddit. “The Caesar salad used to be my favorite thing from Costco, but I’ve found it seems to have changed over the last year and doesn’t taste as fresh/good anymore… the quality of the lettuce can be hit/miss, the cheese doesn’t seem to be fresh and gets wet/soggy from the lettuce, and the dressing also seems to be less tasty,” another agrees.