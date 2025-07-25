7 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are No Longer a Good Deal

Costco has some of the best deals for grocery items, but the chain is not immune to the impact of inflation, supplier issues, and so on which can affect prices and quality. Shoppers become accustomed to getting staple items at competitive prices, and are vocally disappointed when once-reliable products either go downhill or aren’t worth the cost anymore. So what previous favorites do customers say they are avoiding? Here are seven Costco items shoppers say are no longer good value for money.

Avocados

The quality of Costco’s avocados has been going down while prices have been going up, shoppers say. “After this last batch I’m done,” one member said. “Tired of constantly rotating suppliers (this last batch was a supplier from Peru I hadn’t seen before), avocados that don’t ripen at all despite sitting out at room temperature, avocados that were bought hard and then 4 days later are way too squishy and all brown inside, and just unflavorful taste in general.”

Kirkland Muffins

Customers are convinced Costco reformulated the Kirkland Muffins recipe. ​​”The muffins. Used to love them, but these newer ones are kind of bland,” one member said. “Why did they change it? The small ones are gross. And I swear the recipe that used to be used back in the 90’s is so different. They’re all dry and bland. The new ones are just nasty,” another complained.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Frozen Chicken Bakes

Costco’s Frozen Chicken Bakes are not worth the money, shoppers say. “Their frozen chicken bakes! They are AWFUL!” one Redditor said. “I used to love going to Costco and enjoying a freshly baked chicken bake. After trying their frozen ones it gave me a bad taste and completely turned me off from their fresh ones too.”

Chicken Breasts

Costco shoppers can’t figure out if the decline in chicken quality is a regional thing or not. “I’m in NY and the chicken breasts are a hit or miss tbh. I’ve gotten a few slimy ones lately and other ones were a bit woody but this last pack I bought seems to be alright,” one Redditor said. “We switched to the tenderloins and haven’t had an issue with those. The full breasts were always terrible,” another said.

Food Court Turkey and Provolone Sandwich

The food court turkey sandwich is skimping on the pesto these days, shoppers complain. “The turkey sandwich in the food court. I’ve had saltine crackers that weren’t as dry and hard as that bread,” one said. “They used to be good when they drenched it in their pesto,” another agreed.

Rotisserie Chicken

The Rotisserie Chicken has declined in quality, shoppers say. “The rotisserie chicken was awesome back then. Something changed with it the last 2 years or so. Won’t buy it anymore since it’s terrible now,” one Redditor said. “I feel like when they switched to bags they also switched the brine or something but I agree. I used to be able to eat the leftovers, now if it isn’t hot and fresh, I find it literally repulsive. When hot I still find it okay,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Burnt Ends Beef Brisket

The Kirkland Signature Burnt Ends Beef Brisket has gone down in quality, shoppers say. “The burnt ends looked so good but were 60% fat and the remaining 40% just wasn’t that good. I want to like them. But no,” one customer said. “The burnt ends were so bad. It was mostly fat pieces. I couldn’t believe what a waste,” another agreed.