7 Best Costco Items Under $15 This Week

Costco shopping trips can get very expensive, no matter how short your shopping list is. Shoppers are constantly joking about how they visit the store for one or two items and walk out with a cart load after spotting items they can’t miss out on. The chain is constantly updating its inventory and adding items that are admittedly pricy (like caviar) but also items that are a total bargain, like the products listed below. Here are 15 of the best Costco items that cost just $15 or under this week.

Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar Snack

A 40-count box of Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar Snack is on sale right now for just $12.49. “Best price, great for school lunches!” one shopper said. “Pirate’s Booty has been my favorite snack since 2022. I like the soft texture of Pirate’s Booty not crunchy like popcorn and it has the white cheddar flavor of any snack!!” another raved.

Naturally More Organic Peanut Butter

Two 28 oz jars of Naturally More Organic Peanut Butter are just $10.99. “Tried this for the first time this weekend. The Kirkland 2-pack was not available. It’s creamier and tastes great … Organic too!” one shopper said.

PopCorners Popped Corn Snacks

Costco shoppers can get a 30-count variety box of PopCorners Popped Corn Snacks on sale for $14.79. Each pack contains 8 Sea Salt, 4 Spicy Queso, 10 Kettle Corn, and 8 White Cheddar. “Kettle and sea salt are my favorites. Spouse likes the queso and white cheddar. Sounds like some of y’all just need to find your perfect Popcorners partner 😉,” one Redditor joked.

Nature’s Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies

The fan-favorite Nature’s Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies are just $14.89. “These are so, so delicious!” one shopper said. “And they have fiber and probiotics. We just got our order with these. I had to try right away, and was really pleasantly surprised. They taste like strawberry and white chocolate, only it’s yogurt. They are so delicious to me that I went back on the Costco app and ordered several more bags. I hope they keep carrying these. After one packet, I’m hooked! Highly recommend!!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars

The highly-rated Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars are $12.59 for 64 bars. “These are the best ones out there, bar none. A quick and simple way to get the day started, with my coffee,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce

Costco shoppers can get 24 pouches of the Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce for $12.99. “First time trying these and I love them,” one member said. “Perfect healthy snack with clean ingredients. Size is ideal for travel or hiking. Flavor is amazing and I hope that they make one with cinnamon. Perfect for kids and adults.”

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Lavender Cleaner

The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Lavender Cleaner is on sale right now for just $9.79 for 210 fl oz. There’s quite some dissent about the scent in the reviews, with some loving it, others not so much. We switched to this brand recently and I think it smells quite mild but obviously it’s a personal thing.