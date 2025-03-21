6 Costco Superfoods That Belong in Your Cart

Some foods pack more nutritional punch than others. While superfoods aren't officially recognized as a category of foods, it's a term that is generally used to describe "natural foods that are especially nutrient-dense while generally being low in calories," explains the Cleveland Clinic. Because Costco carries everything from diamond engagement rings to obscure fermented foods, the warehouse sells several forms of superfoods. Here are 6 Costo items you didn't know have superfoods in them.

Sauerkraut and Kimchi

Amp up your probiotic intake and fill your tummy with good bacteria by grabbing some fermented foods at Costco. The warehouse sells kimchi and sauerkraut, both delicious forms of fermented cabbage. Add kimchi to Asian eats like dumplings or noodles, while sauerkraut is always good with sausage or corned beef.

Natural Benefits Guava Lemon Green Tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants, but the taste can be too bitter for many people. Costco carries Natural Benefits Guava Lemon Green Tea, and Redditors maintain that it's delicious. "It blew me away! Highly recommend," the original poster wrote. "It's not an overpowering flavor and I find it pretty refreshing," added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend

One of the easiest sources of superfoods? Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend, a large frozen bag of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, is perfect for throwing in smoothies and juices, eating frozen, or using in baked goods. And, FYI, frozen berries usually offer more health benefits than fresh berries, as they are frozen and packed at peak ripeness.

Cacao Powder

Cacao powder, which shoppers regularly find at Costco, is less processed than cocoa and is considered a superfood because it is nutrient-dense. The plant-based powder can be used for baking everything from cacao bars and brownies or even added to smoothies.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheAlphaGalKitchen/posts/3647127415424802/

Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Another easy way to boost your probiotic intake? Grab a tub of Greek yogurt at Costco. Filled with live and active cultures, the organic nonfat yogurt can be eaten in a bowl with berries, used for cooking, or added to smoothies.

Bloom Greens & Superfoods Strawberry Kiwi Flavored Powder

Currently, until March 23, you can get Bloom Greens & Superfoods Strawberry Kiwi Flavored Powder, 50 Servings, for $7.20 off. The powder is made with fruits and veggies and is filled with prebiotics and probiotics in addition to digestive enzymes, antioxidants, and fiber.