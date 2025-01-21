Costco prides itself on excellence with its Kirkland signature brand—for years there have been rumors Kirkland's vodka is made in the same factory as Grey Goose, which is not true but could be true, based on quality. In fact, some Kirkland products are not "just as good" as the big name brands but actually better, according to savvy shoppers. Next time you make a trip to the giant warehouse chain, take this list with you and stock up on some incredible bargains, based on what members are saying.

Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Imported French Brie

Costco's Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Imported French Brie is "a thousand times better than the $20 brie at my nearby grocery store. NEVER going back," one Redditor says (I can personally vouch for this cheese, at $7 it's a ridiculously good deal). "Probably widely-known, but I just tried it and I'm impressed with how good it is compared to other more expensive bries. So many uses, it's good with caramelized onions on a baguette, slap it on a raisin bagel…yum," the Redditor added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Members are raving about the quality of the Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which is a steal at $26.99 for 2 liters. "The Kirkland Olive oil is some of the best you can buy. Every test I have seen shows it as being the purest on the market," one Redditor said.

Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With These 7 Must-Have New Finds

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Costco shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup, which is just $14.99 for one liter. "I used to work at a maple factory that bottled Kirkland on the same line as all sorts of more expensive glass bottled brands," one Redditor said. "It's cheaper than what I bought when I lived in VT," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Aller-Fex

Costco members say the Kirkland Signature Aller-Fex is a fraction of other over-the-counter allergy medications at just $27.49 for 180 tablets. Compare that to Allegra 24 Hour, which is $27 for 70 at Walmart. "I take Zyrtec daily and their 365 tablet bottle is so cheap compared even to pharmacy brand Zyrtec. I think it was like $15 last time I bought the year supply," a Redditor commented.

Kirkland Signature French Vodka

As we mentioned earlier, Kirkland Vodka is not Grey Goose (the company that makes GG got its feathers distinctly ruffled about the viral claim, calling it "completely false", but the members love it. T"he Kirkland French vodka is really smooth and only beat out by vodkas more than twice its price. The Kirkland American vodka is quite harsh but not any worse than other bottom shelf vodkas," on Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto

Costco shoppers rave about the $10.69 Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto. "I have been anti-store-bought pesto for pretty much my entire life but I recently bought theirs in the refrigerated section near the meat because it looked good. Life-changing in my opinion. The amount of effort to grow that volume of basil yourself and then make it is a lot, though it certainly tastes better. But that much better? Now I'm not so sure. That's it. Just had to get that off my chest," one Redditor said.

Paper Towels and TP

Costco is famous for its toilet paper and paper towels. "I work for a company that produces paper products, including some branded as Kirkland and sold at Costco. I can tell you that the "Kirkland" stuff is the exact same product as what we market as our top brand (but Kirkland is cheaper)," one Redditor said.

6 Costco Items Named "Most Overpriced" in Member Survey

Kirkland Signature Fancy Whole Cashews

Kirkland Signature Fancy Whole Cashews are just $14.99 for 2.5 pounds. "Earlier this year I stumbled upon these cashews (in a nice glass jar with a black label), and frankly these are the best cashews I've ever eaten. Within a week I was back for another jar, but since then, my local costco has not carried them. I work near a Costco and go every week looking for them and can never find them… If I ever see them again, I'll buy 10 jars," one Costco member said.

Kirkland Golf Products

Costco shoppers swear by the Kirkland brand golf products. "Kirkland golf products can't be beat for the money," one Redditor said. "I own the wedges, putter, golf gloves and balls (v2.0). For food, I've found the Kirkland brand to be just as good as name brand (sometimes better). This took my wife and I some time to venture into since the quality of store brands at other major retailers is usually way outside of being 'close enough' to name brand."

Kirkland Signature Protein Bar

Shoppers are impressed with the quality and price point of Kirkland Signature Protein Bars ($23.99 for 20). "I love the protein bars. Cheaper than Quest," one Redditor said. In comparison, the Quest Protein Bars are $24.16 for 12 on Amazon on sale down from $29.99.