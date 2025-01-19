6 Costco Items Named "Most Overpriced" in Member Survey

Seasoned Costco members know what's up when it comes to making the most of their membership and snagging the best bargains, but when is a good deal not a good deal? If you buy produce at discount but it goes bad before you can eat it, or buy bathroom essentials in bulk but they go out of date before you can use them, you're not really saving money. While Costo offers incredible deals on certain products, some members notice you can get the same thing elsewhere at a better price. Here are six Costco items members say are not worth the trip, as we surveyed fan reactions online for this new report.

Raw Chicken

Some Costco members are not crazy about the raw chicken prices (and packaging, which frequently leaks). "Not the rotisserie chickens… raw chicken," one Redditor said. "It's the only meat that's reliably pricier than the local supermarkets here on Long Island. Often by as much as 50% compared to regular sale prices at the grocery store."

Soft Drinks and Coffee

Redditors say soda is frequently offered for less at their local grocery stores vs Costco. "I no longer drink any but when I did, they were routinely on-sale at grocery stores for a lot less than at Costco," one member commented. "I haven't bought coffee at Costco bc we have lots of local roasters to try and it's about the same price range as Costco," another said.

Vegetables and Salad Mix

Many Costco members highlight the higher prices for fresh produce at Costco compared to other places. Salad mix (Costco: $4.99 Restaurant store: $3.89), spinach (Costco 1 lb bag Restaurant Store: 4 lbs bag), cherry tomatoes (Costco: $6 Restaurant Store: $3.99). The Restaurant Store nearby opened for the public does not require membership," one Redditor pointed out.

Fresh Fruit

One shopper said fresh fruit is nearly always more expensive at Costco than at other stores.

"Majority of fruits like strawberries, watermelons. It's insanely more expensive than places like ShopRite and Aldi," one member said. "Most produce is more expensive at Costco, especially fruit. Lettuce is a deal at Costco, but almost everything else is more expensive," another Redditor agreed.

Milk and Eggs

Another shopper pointed out eggs and dairy were cheaper at Aldi. "Off the top of my head, and this is no doubt regional, 2% milk just dropped to $2.58 at my local Aldi after being at $2.72 for a couple months, and it just dropped from $3.29 to $2.99 at my local Costco. Aldi's eggs have been cheaper for a couple months, too, though Costco's egg prices are just now starting to come down. They're still cheaper at Aldi."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Detergent and Toothpaste

One Costco member pointed out buying detergent in bulk makes no sense if you don't have a large group of people using it, as even non-perishables have a use-by date. "As a single person household it's not a value if I can't use it in time. From detergent to toothpaste, lots of "non perishable" products lose potency/efficacy not to mention lack of pantry space. Some snack foods/utilities are also consistently cheaper elsewhere due to promotions and coupons."