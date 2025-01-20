Costco Employee Reveals the 16 Best Weight Loss Foods to Buy Right Now

Having a solid eating plan is key for weight loss, and Costco has you covered with anything you could possibly need. Whatever diet plan you follow, be it keto, vegan, carnivore, paleo, and so on, Costco employees have the inside scoop on the best products to buy for weight loss—like this incredibly helpful list posted on Reddit by employee GWDylan. The list is heavy on protein which is crucial for building muscle, plus some products exclusive to Costco members. Here are 16 weight loss products to help you lose weight and get fit.

Fairlife Protein Shakes

These Fairlife protein shakes are a huge hit with customers, who appreciate the 30g of protein per serving. "I drink one every morning mixed with cold brew coffee," GWDylan says. At 150 calories and just 2g of sugar per shake, these are a must-have.

Realgood Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

These chicken strips are sold exclusively through Costco, and contain 21g of protein per serving. GWDylan uses the strips to make burritos for a healthy, protein-packed meal. "The only real good thing from Realgood, and the best macros of any nugget out there. I haven't seen these at Costco in months and I need them to come back! I'm on a diet and these were a total game changer. The Just Bare and Kirkland brand strips don't even come close," one Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

GWDylan recommends the chicken nuggets as an alternative to boneless wings, and enjoys them with Frank's Hot Sauce. These Costco nuggets contain 16g of protein per serving and are made from antibiotic-free chickens.

Built Bars/Kirkland Protein Bars

The Built Protein Bars "taste like candy after a while," GWDylan says. Depending on the flavor, each bar contains 15-17g of protein. Not all Costcos carry this brand, so make sure to check ahead. The employee says the Kirkland brand of protein bars is also an excellent choice for those on a budget, with 21g of protein per serving.

Low-Carb, High-Fiber Tortillas

GWDylan uses low-carb, high-fiber tortillas to make their chicken strip burritos. The Mission brand tortillas are just 70 calories with 4g of net carbohydrate per serving, perfect for wraps, quesadillas, burritos, and anything else you can think of.

Frozen Chicken Breast

In a savvy move, GWDylan stocks up on 20-30 pounds of chicken breast when it's on sale and uses it in various recipes. This is a smart move as one cup of chopped chicken breast contains approximately 43g of protein, making it an ideal diet food. Chicken is also a very versatile ingredient and can be used in a myriad of ways.

Costco Premade Meals

Premade meals and ingredients are incredibly convenient on days when you want to cook but don't have a huge amount of free time. "Some of the premade 'oven meals' in the deli department like the precut potatoes or the chicken tikka are great for when I want to meal prep but I'm feeling lazy," GWDylan says.

Costco Clementines

Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, clementines are a low-calorie, low-sugar snack to keep on hand. Depending on where your store is located, you could get a 5 pound bag for less than $8. Clementines are also high in fiber, which helps with feelings of fullness.

Kirkland Signature Turkey Jerky

This jerky is another great snack to keep on hand, and GWDylan recommends it as a convenient way to hit protein macros. Made from turkeys raised with no antibiotics ever, each serving contains 10g of protein and just 1g of fat.

Hippea Puffs

GWDylan calls the Hippea Puffs a good alternative to Cheetos for anyone who wants a healthier snack. "I love them and so do my young kiddos. They are super expensive at my grocery store so happy to get them cheaper at Costco," another Redditor said.

Honey Crisp Apples

Honey Crisp apples are "the best" according to the employee. Depending on location, you can get a hefty 4 pound bag, but be careful—some Costco shoppers have complained about this apple in particular, saying they aren't as tasty as they should be.

PBfit Roasted Peanut Powder

GWDylan keeps PBfit Roasted Peanut Powder on hand for shakes and other recipes where it adds a delicious and nutritious touch. Costco members on Reddit recommend mixing it with yogurt or using it for baking.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

This protein powder is a great choice for homemade protein shakes, with 24g of protein per serving. "This protein is one of my favorite protein powders to take. I have at least 2 shakes a day and sometimes 3. Mixes easily in a shaker cup with just water or your milk of choice. Great for morning, post workout and before bed or anytime throughout the day," one reviewer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Vital Protein Collagen Peptides

GWDylan praises the "crazy good" protein to calorie ratio of this collagen, and says it's easy to put in a shake. For 70 calories you get 20g of collagen and 18g of protein. "Love it! It has more than double the amount of my last collagen powder and dissolves the best of the three brands I have tried," one Costco reviewer says. "I can't speak for the effectiveness of this product, because I've only been using it a few days, but I can tell you that taking collagen this way is very effective. I have been putting it in my morning coffee for about four months and my hair seems fuller, my nails seem stronger and my skin seems clearer and brighter. The big difference is in my joints, even my knees. I no longer need to wear knee straps when I run and no longer have pain & aching at night. I'm thrilled! It's a great addition to any wellness routine."

Lily's Chocolate Chips

GWDylan loves the chips for baking healthy treats. "I make mini chocolate protein muffins, these are great for that," he says. The no-sugar-added chips are made from 55% cocoa, and are a decent alternative to the typical sugary chocolate chips. Check to see if your local Costco carries it, because not all do.

Zero-Calorie Drinks

Not drinking empty calories is an important part of any weight loss regimen—GWDylan likes to stock up on Coke Zero or as he says, "whatever you want, you're trying to lose weight don't drink your calories." Avoiding sugary sodas can save you hundreds of calories and help with weight loss and overall health.